Gang Tries To Abduct Woman Carrying 800g Gold At Calicut Airport, 2 Arrested

Malappuram(Keralam), Nov 3 (PTI) The Calicut International Airport witnessed intense scenes of a gang trying to abduct a woman who had illegally smuggled gold into the state and clashed with the police, injuring an officer, police said.

The incident occurred in the wee hours, a day ago, in the parking lot of the airport, an officer of Karipur police station said on Tuesday.

When the woman reached the parking lot to meet the man who had arrived to pick her up, a group of six persons approached them and forcibly tried to abduct her along with her luggage, the officer said.

When the police present at the spot intervened to stop them, the gang turned on the officers, injuring one of them, he said.

While the police managed to apprehend two members of the gang, the remaining four escaped in their vehicle and even tried to ram an officer who tried to stop them, he added.

The woman and the man who had come to pick her up were handed over to the customs as over 800 grams of gold was allegedly recovered from her possession, police said.

The two gang members were arrested, booked for attempted robbery, and they were remanded to judicial custody later, the officer said.

The search is on to apprehend the other gang members who are from the Nadapuram area, he added.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)