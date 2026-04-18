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HomeNewsIndia2% DA Hike Approved For Government Employees From January: How Much Salary Will Increase

2% DA Hike Approved For Government Employees From January: How Much Salary Will Increase

DA Hike Latest News: The Centre has approved a 2% hike in dearness allowance, raising it to 60% and benefiting over 1 crore employees and pensioners, with arrears payable from January 2026.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 02:22 PM (IST)

The Union government has approved a 2% increase in dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees and pensioners, offering relief amid rising inflation.

According to sources, the Union Cabinet has cleared the hike, raising DA from 58% to 60% of basic pay. The decision is expected to benefit around 50 lakh central government employees and over 65 lakh pensioners, boosting their monthly income.

Salary Impact And Arrears

The hike will directly reflect in salaries and pensions. For instance, an employee with a basic pay of Rs 36,500 will now receive Rs 21,900 as DA at the revised 60% rate.

Importantly, the revised DA will be effective from January 1, 2026. This means employees will receive arrears for three months, January, February, and March, along with upcoming salaries.

The announcement comes as a major relief for employees who had been awaiting a revision amid increasing cost of living. Employee unions have also been pushing for broader reforms under the proposed 8th Pay Commission.

Why DA Is Revised

Dearness allowance is revised twice a year, typically in January and July, to offset the impact of inflation on government employees.

It is calculated based on the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW), released by the Labour Ministry, reflecting changes in the cost of essential goods.

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About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Apr 2026 01:40 PM (IST)
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