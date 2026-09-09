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English NewsNewsIndiaBusinessman's Delhi home burgled of valuables worth crores; two domestic helps under scanner

Businessman's Delhi home burgled of valuables worth crores; two domestic helps under scanner

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI): A businessman's residence in north Delhi's Timarpur was allegedly burgled of cash, gold and diamond jewellery worth crores while he was in Australia with his family, police sources sai.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 09 Sep 2026 12:58 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI): A businessman's residence in north Delhi's Timarpur was allegedly burgled of cash, gold and diamond jewellery worth crores while he was in Australia with his family, police sources said.

Two domestic helps, who allegedly had keys to the house, are under the scanner and have been untraceable since the incident, they said.

The incident came to light on Sunday morning when the businessman's nephew reached the first-floor residence on Mall Road and found its doors open, the source said.

"On entering the premises, he found the rooms in disarray and cupboards open. Cash and valuables kept inside the cupboards were missing, following which police were informed," the source said.

The businessman had left for Australia with his family on September 2. His younger brother lives in another portion of the same flat, they added.

Teams from the Timarpur police station reached the scene and examined CCTV footage from the apartment and surrounding areas.

Preliminary investigation has revealed the presence of two domestic helps, Anil and Vicky, at the flat on Saturday night, the source said.

Both allegedly had keys to the house and are suspected to have entered the premises. The two men have been untraceable since the alleged burglary, prompting police to conduct raids at several locations to trace them.

Several teams have been formed to trace the suspects and recover the stolen property, the source added. PTI BM ARB ARB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Sep 2026 01:00 AM (IST)
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