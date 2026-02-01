From Poll Bound Bengal To Kerala, Opposition Raps Budget 2026 For 'Step-Motherly' Treatment

The Union Budget 2026 triggered sharp reactions from Opposition leaders across parties on Sunday, with several accusing the BJP-led Centre of neglecting key states, offering vague promises, and failing to address the needs of the poor. From West Bengal to Kerala and Uttar Pradesh, leaders said the Budget reflected political bias and lacked concrete implementation details.

TMC Alleges ‘Step-Motherly’ Treatment Of Bengal

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee described the Budget as evidence of the BJP’s “step-motherly attitude” towards poll-bound West Bengal. Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, the TMC national general secretary asserted that the ruling party was attempting to punish the state politically.

“In Bengal, they are losing. So the BJP, with its step-motherly attitude, is trying to teach the people a lesson,” Banerjee said, according to a statement shared by the TMC media cell.

“But in a democracy, it works the other way around. In the coming polls, the people will give a befitting reply to the BJP,” the three-time Lok Sabha MP from Diamond Harbour added.

Banerjee also accused the Centre of withholding funds meant for West Bengal under central welfare schemes. Challenging the BJP, he said, “show that in the last four years under the Awas Yojana, in which the Centre provides 60 per cent of the funds, even one person from Bengal received money.”

He further alleged that funds under the Gramin Sadak Yojana had dried up after the 2021 Assembly elections. “They have not given even 10 paise to Bengal under the Gramin Sadak Yojana after the 2021 poll debacle,” he said.

Tharoor Flags Lack Of Clarity, Kerala Missing

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, reacting to Budget 2026, said that the speech lacked details and clarity. He noted that only a few broad headlines were announced and that critical specifics were missing.

He pointed out that when the government announced an AIIMS for Ayurveda, it did not specify the location. Tharoor said Kerala was a strong contender given its long-standing tradition in Ayurveda, yet it was not mentioned. He added that while the Finance Minister referred to coconut production—“possibly referring to Kerala”—no direct mention was made.

Tharoor observed that Varanasi and Patna found explicit mention in the speech, but Kerala did not. He said there was “very little information” in the Budget speech and suggested that details might be buried in the fine print. Criticising the government, he said the issue was that it made “many promises but sees no implementation.”

Akhilesh, Congress & TMC Leaders Reject Budget

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav launched a sharp attack, calling the Budget disconnected from reality. Questioning its inclusiveness, he asked, “This budget is beyond the understanding of the poor. How will you build a developed India without education?”

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla adopted a more cautious tone, saying the real test would be whether the Budget matched the standards of developed economies. “Are we receiving a budget comparable to developed countries? We hope the country receives an equitable and balanced budget,” he said.

Adding to the criticism, TMC MP Saugata Roy outright dismissed Budget 2026, alleging it offered nothing new. He said the Finance Minister had merely reiterated old schemes and claimed that no state received meaningful benefits. According to Roy, West Bengal was “completely ignored.”

As the political debate intensifies, Budget 2026 appears set to face sustained scrutiny from the Opposition, particularly over regional equity, implementation gaps, and its impact on ordinary citizens.