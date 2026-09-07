BRS working president KT Rama Rao and former minister T Harish Rao were detained after being stopped from entering the Assembly. They were protesting the Congress government's failure to fulfill electoral guarantees.
BRS Leaders KTR, Harish Rao Detained During Black T-Shirt Protest Outside Telangana Assembly
The BRS staged protests against the Congress government's 1,000-day rule in Telangana. The leaders were detained after they clashed verbally with security personnel outside the Assembly gate.
- BRS leaders detained outside Telangana Assembly during protest.
- They wore black T-shirts, citing Congress's unfulfilled electoral guarantees.
- KTR accused Congress of making false promises to gain power.
- Protests began after Congress completed 1,000 days in office.
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao and former minister T Harish Rao were detained by police outside the Telangana Assembly on Monday after BRS legislators wearing black T-shirts were stopped from entering the premises.
The BRS leaders had gathered at the Assembly gate to protest against the Congress government's performance, with their black T-shirts carrying slogans accusing the ruling party of failing to fulfil its electoral guarantees.
Tensions rose at the gate as BRS legislators argued with security personnel after being denied entry. Police subsequently detained KTR, Harish Rao and other BRS leaders and took them to local police stations.
#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana | Tempers flare outside the Telangana State Assembly after BRS leaders, including Working President KT Rama Rao, MLA Harish Rao and others, were stopped by police while protesting against the state government.— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2026
They had come to attend the Assembly… pic.twitter.com/4EI6gIYnh5
The protest also caused traffic disruption outside the Assembly, with a jam lasting around 30 to 40 minutes as party workers and police personnel gathered at the spot.
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BRS Protests Congress' 1,000-Day Rule
Earlier on Monday, KTR, Harish Rao and other BRS leaders staged a protest at Gunpark against what they described as the Congress government's failure during its 1,000 days in office.
The protesters wore black T-shirts featuring slogans including “Congress failure in implementing guarantees” and “1,000 days of rule are a failure.”
The Congress government completed 1,000 days in office on Sept. 1, following which the BRS launched a series of protests.
KTR Accuses Congress Of Breaking Promises
Speaking to reporters, KTR accused the Congress of making what he called “reckless and false promises” to secure power and deceiving people.
“Congress came to power by making reckless and false promises. It deceived all sections of society. It made 420 promises, saying they would be implemented within 100 days,” KTR said.
#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana | Tempers flare outside the Telangana State Assembly after BRS leaders, including Working President KT Rama Rao, MLA Harish Rao and others, were stopped by police while protesting against the state government.— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2026
They had come to attend the Assembly… pic.twitter.com/XLwaKILAc4
He claimed the promises had also been given in writing on bond paper, but alleged that even after 1,000 days, none had been fulfilled.
KTR said BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao had instructed party leaders to raise the issue of unfulfilled promises during the Assembly session.
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“That is why KCR directed us to expose the Congress during today's Assembly sessions. He instructed us to question the government on the implementation of its promises for the people, regardless of how many ways the Congress party insults us in the Assembly,” KTR said.
KTR also alleged that conspiracies by the Congress and BJP against the BRS were not new.
He asserted that the BRS would continue raising issues concerning Telangana and called for detailed discussions on problems faced by different sections of society.
(With inputs from news agency ANI)
Frequently Asked Questions
Why were BRS leaders detained outside the Telangana Assembly?
What were the BRS leaders protesting against?
They were protesting the Congress government's perceived failure during its 1,000 days in office. They accused the Congress of not fulfilling its electoral promises.
What accusations did KTR make regarding Congress's promises?
KTR accused the Congress of making
What is the BRS's plan regarding future protests?
BRS chief KCR instructed party leaders to raise unfulfilled promises during the Assembly session. KTR asserted the BRS will continue to address issues concerning Telangana.