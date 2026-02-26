British Borrowed Rs 35,000 In 1917; Indian Family Now Seeks Repayment After 100 Years

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A century-old financial transaction from the town of Sehore in Madhya Pradesh has resurfaced, stirring debate over colonial-era obligations and historic accountability. According to the Ruthia family, in 1917—amid the financial strain of World War I—the British colonial administration borrowed Rs 35,000 from Seth Jummalal Ruthia, then one of the most influential businessmen in Sehore and the princely state of Bhopal.

At the time, Rs 35,000 was considered an enormous amount, capable of reshaping commercial and political influence in the region. While wartime borrowing by colonial authorities was not unusual, what makes this episode striking is the family’s claim that the sum was never returned.

Sehore’s Family Claims Unpaid 1917 British Colonial Loan

More than 100 years later, Seth Jummalal’s grandson, Vivek Ruthia, says he intends to send a legal notice to the British government seeking repayment. He describes the amount as a “historic and unpaid sovereign debt,” arguing that when adjusted for interest and inflation, the outstanding sum would now amount to several crores, reported NDTV.

According to family accounts, colonial officials had approached Seth Jummalal—then a leading trader in cloth and grain—during wartime financial distress. The businessman agreed to extend support. A written acknowledgment of the loan, the family claims, was carefully preserved for decades.

The documents were safeguarded by Seth Jummalal’s son, Seth Manak Chand Ruthia, until his passing in 2013. They were subsequently handed over to Vivek Ruthia, who recently revived the matter following internal discussions within the family.

Legal & Historical Questions

Legal observers point out that pursuing such a claim would be legally complex. Under principles of international law, sovereign states can, in theory, inherit financial liabilities from predecessor governments. However, enforcing repayment for a century-old colonial-era debt would involve significant procedural and jurisdictional challenges.

Legacy Of A Prominent Family

The Ruthias were once counted among the most influential families in Sehore and Bhopal, owning extensive landholdings and maintaining strong commercial networks. Local accounts suggest that even today, a substantial portion—estimated at 20 to 30 percent—of Sehore’s settlements stand on land once held by the family.

For the Ruthias, the revived claim goes beyond monetary value. They view it as an issue intertwined with history, legacy, and a sense of justice tied to their family’s contribution during a critical global conflict.

Whether the legal notice materializes into a formal international claim remains to be seen, but the story has already drawn attention for reconnecting a small Indian town to the financial undercurrents of the British Empire during World War I.