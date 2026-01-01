Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaBrij Bhushan Singh Vows Lok Sabha Return, Alleges Conspiracy And BJP Betrayal

Brij Bhushan Singh Vows Lok Sabha Return, Alleges Conspiracy And BJP Betrayal

He expressed hurt at being excluded from Ram Temple events, criticizing the invitations. Singh also acknowledged Akhilesh Yadav's silence during sexual harassment allegations and criticized Rahul Gandhi's views on the army.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Jan 2026 01:53 PM (IST)

Gonda (UP), Jan 1 (PTI) Former Kaiserganj MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Wednesday alleged that he was removed from the Lok Sabha not by the people but through a conspiracy, and vowed to return to the lower house once more in his life.

Speaking in a news channel podcast, the BJP strongman said his term was cut short, and he was "humiliated and forced out." "If I am alive, I will definitely go to the Lok Sabha once again… I will try to contest on a BJP ticket. If the party does not give a ticket, I will contest as an Independent candidate. But if I am alive, I will contest," he asserted.

He said it hurt him that he was not invited to the second year of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, even though he is a public representative.

The politician said he declined another invitation on grounds of self-respect, alleging that the original 'karsevaks' of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement were ignored while those without contribution were invited.

He said he has not yet visited Ram Lalla, and when he does, he will stand in the queue like a common man.

Recalling the period when allegations of sexual harassment were levelled against him, Singh said Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav did not make any statement against him at the time, a gesture he said he would never forget.

He said leaders from the BSP, JD(U), and RJD also refrained from making statements against him then.

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Singh said he feels pained when questions are raised on the army and Sanatan Dharma. He alleged that Gandhi's advisors have a Leftist mindset, due to which such issues are raised that are "liked in Pakistan." Singh, who represented three parliamentary constituencies of the Devipatan division six times, was replaced by the BJP in the 2024 general election following allegations against him by several female wrestlers.

His son Karan Bhushan Singh was fielded from Kaiserganj and currently represents the seat. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Jan 2026 01:53 PM (IST)
