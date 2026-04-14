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HomeNewsIndia'Bridge To New India': CM Yogi Hails Delhi-Dehradun Corridor Ahead Of PM Modi's Launch

'Bridge To New India': CM Yogi Hails Delhi-Dehradun Corridor Ahead Of PM Modi's Launch

PM Modi will visit Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. He will also visit Saharanpur to review the Wildlife Corridor on the elevated section of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor.

By : ANI | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 10:00 AM (IST)

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that Saharanpur is set to witness a "historic moment of development, trust and connectivity" as Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicates the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor to the nation, calling it a "bridge to New India".
 
In a post on X, the Chief Minister highlighted the significance of the project, stating, "Today, the land of Saharanpur is about to bear witness to a historic moment of development, trust, and connectivity. The honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji will dedicate to the nation today the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, connecting Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, built at a cost of ₹12,000 crore.
 
This is not merely a road project, but a bridge to the new momentum, new connectivity, and new possibilities of 'New India.' This new route between Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand will reduce travel time, accelerate industrial activities, and establish new dimensions in tourism."
 
According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. At around 11:15 am, he will visit Saharanpur to review the Wildlife Corridor on the elevated section of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor.
 
Following the review, the Prime Minister will perform darshan and pooja at Jai Maa Daat Kali Temple near Dehradun. Later, at around 12:30 pm, he will inaugurate the corridor at a public event in Dehradun and address the gathering.
 


 The 213-kilometre-long, six-lane access-controlled Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor has been developed at a cost of over Rs 12,000 crore. The project spans Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand and is expected to reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from over six hours to approximately two and a half hours.
 


 The corridor includes 10 interchanges, three railway overbridges, four major bridges, and 12 wayside amenities. It is also equipped with an Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) to ensure safer and more efficient travel.
 


 Keeping ecological concerns in mind, the project features a 12-km-long wildlife elevated corridor, along with animal passes, elephant underpasses, and a tunnel near the Daat Kali temple to facilitate safe wildlife movement. The PMO said the project will boost regional economic growth and enhance connectivity across key tourism and economic hubs. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 14 Apr 2026 10:00 AM (IST)
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Yogi Adityanath Delhi-Dehradun Corridor PM Modi Delhi Dehradun Expressway
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