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English NewsNewsIndia'BRICS Symphony': Ensemble of artistes from India, other countries perform at gala dinner

'BRICS Symphony': Ensemble of artistes from India, other countries perform at gala dinner

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI): An ensemble of artistes drawn largely from India as well as other member countries of BRICS performed at a gala dinner that Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted for leaders and delegates on the opening day of the grouping's summit at the Bharat Mandapam her.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 13 Sep 2026 12:03 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI): An ensemble of artistes drawn largely from India as well as other member countries of BRICS performed at a gala dinner that Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted for leaders and delegates on the opening day of the grouping's summit at the Bharat Mandapam here.

India is hosting the BRICS Summit at the sprawling venue in central Delhi on September 12-13.

The first day saw the attendance of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and several other heads of state, among other top dignitaries.

Indian dancers performed classical dances such as Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Odissi and Kathak, representing different regions of India, while musicians played traditional instruments of the country, complemented by musicians from some of the other member countries of the grouping, a person familiar with the matter told PTI, citing the official plan.

"A large group of artistes -- classical dancers and musicians, largely from India -- as well as musicians from various other member countries of BRICS, will showcase 'BRICS Symphony' during the gala dinner that the prime minister will host for the invited leaders on September 12, the day the Summit opens, at the Bharat Mandapam," they said.

The size of the ensemble would be 160, with Indian dancers and musicians forming the core of the troupe, they added.

The cultural event, helmed by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), the cultural arm of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), featured the 'BRICS Symphony – One Rhythm, Many Cultures', bringing together musicians from BRICS members and partner countries in a unique collaborative musical performance.

"Drawing on diverse musical traditions, the 'Symphony' seeks to create a shared artistic expression that reflects the diversity, cultural richness and spirit of togetherness of the BRICS family," the official said.

Showcasing different instruments from BRICS countries, in a synergy of music and India’s classical dance traditions, the performance bridges musical cultures across nations.

"The musical presentation is a symbol of the common bonds that the people of BRICS share connecting diverse civilisations.

The 'BRICS Symphony' is expected to showcase the rich cultures and diverse civilisations of BRICS anchored in India’s unique quality of being the land of cultural diversity," the official added.

BRICS, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with Indonesia joining in 2025.

Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam became BRICS partner countries last year. PTI KND KSI KSI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Sep 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
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Latest News India News 13 September 2026
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