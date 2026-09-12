PM Modi Holds Bilateral Talks With Abu Dhabi Crown Prince On BRICS Summit Sidelines

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prime Minister Modi met Abu Dhabi Crown Prince at BRICS Summit.

Leaders discussed strengthening India-UAE trade and energy cooperation.

UAE's BRICS membership supports expanded global economic partnerships.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a bilateral meeting with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in New Delhi on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit, with India and the UAE seeking to further strengthen their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The meeting took place at Hyderabad House and comes amid growing cooperation between the two countries, particularly in trade and energy security, with both sides focusing on shared prosperity.

The Ministry of External Affairs had on Friday welcomed the Crown Prince to the BRICS Summit, saying his visit would provide an opportunity to further strengthen the India-UAE partnership.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit 2026.



(Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/uDqEuFPaZw — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2026

India-UAE Partnership In Focus

In a post on X, the MEA said, "Warmly welcome Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. He was received by MOS @KVSinghMPGonda at the airport."

"The visit will be an opportunity to further strengthen India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership centred on robust trade and energy security for shared prosperity," the ministry said.

UAE's Role In Expanded BRICS

The UAE became a full member of BRICS in January 2024 along with Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and Saudi Arabia, while Indonesia joined the grouping as a full member in January 2025.

According to UAE News Agency WAM, the country's BRICS membership supports its efforts to expand economic and trade partnerships, strengthen its presence in global markets and add an economy that serves as a global hub for trade, investment and logistics to the grouping.

The membership is also aligned with the UAE's approach of economic openness and diversification of partnerships. It provides opportunities to develop trade corridors, expand investment and business channels, and strengthen cooperation with emerging and developing economies.

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Trade And Energy Cooperation

The UAE's BRICS membership comes alongside the expansion of its Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) programme. Since its launch in September 2021, 38 agreements have been signed, including CEPAs with India and Indonesia, both members of BRICS.

India and the UAE have been strengthening cooperation in trade and energy security, with the two countries working towards shared prosperity.

Modi Holds Other BRICS Bilaterals

Earlier on Saturday, Modi held bilateral meetings with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali at Hyderabad House on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13 under the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability".

Development, sustainability and innovation are among the key areas of focus of India's BRICS Chairship.

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BRICS And Global South Agenda

BRICS has emerged as a platform for coordination among major emerging economies and for advancing the interests of the Global South in multilateral institutions. Its agenda covers development, finance, technology, trade and people-to-people exchanges.

The grouping currently has 11 full members, including Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE, along with 10 partner countries: Nigeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

India's 2026 BRICS Chairship comes amid global economic fragmentation, technological disruption, geopolitical uncertainty, climate change and resource pressures.

For India, the Chairship is focused on translating the expanded representation of BRICS into meaningful cooperation and tangible outcomes, while building consensus among its diverse members and strengthening existing mechanisms.