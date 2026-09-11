Putin Arrives In Delhi For BRICS Summit; Key Talks With PM Modi Over Trade, Defence On Agenda

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Russian President Putin arrived for BRICS Summit, meeting Modi.

Discussions expected on trade, energy, and defense cooperation.

Rare earths, Su-57 jet deal also on agenda.

Visit aims to strengthen economic ties despite geopolitical pressures.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in India early Friday ahead of the BRICS Summit 2026, with his official aircraft landing at Delhi airport. During his visit, Putin is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and participate in a series of bilateral meetings.

The visit marks Putin's first overseas participation in a BRICS Summit since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. His talks with Modi are expected to cover the full range of India-Russia relations, with trade, energy and defence cooperation likely to be key areas of discussion.

Putin's arrival comes just days after he met Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek on August 31. During that meeting, the two leaders reviewed cooperation across political ties, trade, defence, energy, space and mobility. They also discussed the conflicts in West Asia and the Black Sea region.

Trade, Energy And Defence On Agenda

The Russian president's visit comes as India and Russia look to strengthen their economic engagement despite growing geopolitical pressure over Moscow's war in Ukraine and Western restrictions on Russian trade. The talks in Delhi are expected to provide an opportunity for both sides to take forward their broader bilateral cooperation.

Trade, energy and defence are likely to remain prominent areas of engagement between the two countries. The two sides have also been examining potential areas for expanding their economic partnership as they navigate the wider geopolitical pressures surrounding Russia.

Rare Earths, Su-57 Deal Also In Focus

Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had earlier said that India and Russia were exploring cooperation in rare earths. He had also indicated that the possible sale of Sukhoi Su-57 stealth fighter jets to India was among the areas being discussed.

With Putin now in Delhi, the focus will be on the outcome of his talks with Modi and the direction of India-Russia ties amid an evolving geopolitical landscape. The visit follows their recent discussions in Bishkek and comes at a time when both countries are seeking to deepen their economic engagement.