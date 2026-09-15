BRICS Summit: Bicycle, Moped Images Spark Debate Over India’s Portrayal

The recently concluded BRICS Summit in New Delhi has triggered a debate over how some foreign media outlets portrayed India through the photographs accompanying their coverage of the event.

Several international publications used images showing cyclists, mopeds, auto-rickshaws and people resting near BRICS signage or posters featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Critics have alleged that such visual choices reinforce an outdated image of India as a poor country struggling to match its global ambitions.

NYT, France24, Al Jazeera Use Similar Visuals

The New York Times used a photograph showing a moped rider passing BRICS signage for its report on the summit and its focus on Iran's participation. The image was taken by Reuters photographer Francis Mascarenhas, as per an OpIndia report.

France24, in its report on Russian President Vladimir Putin's arrival in India for the summit, used a photograph showing a cyclist passing a BRICS Summit sign carrying PM Modi's image. The photograph was credited to AFP photographer Sajjad Hussain. Al Jazeera also used a similar photograph of a cyclist passing a BRICS poster in one of its reports on the summit. The image was again credited to Reuters' Francis Mascarenhas.

German broadcaster DW, meanwhile, used a photograph showing a person resting near a BRICS Summit sign amid the heat. Another report by the China Global South Project featured a man walking past a hoarding carrying an image of PM Modi.

The pattern has drawn criticism from sections of Indian social media, with some arguing that such photographs create a deliberate contrast between India's global ambitions and its everyday realities.

‘Ambition Vs Reality’ Narrative Under Scanner

Critics say the repeated use of such imagery is not limited to the BRICS Summit and has been seen in coverage of other major events hosted by India, including the G20 Summit, as per the report.

The argument centres on what critics describe as a recurring visual formula: images of major infrastructure, international events or technological achievements being paired with bicycles, auto-rickshaws, crowded roads or other symbols associated with India's developing-country image.

The supplied analysis argues that such editorial choices can create an “ambition versus reality” or “grandeur versus grit” narrative even when the accompanying report is about India's economic, diplomatic or technological achievements.