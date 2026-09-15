India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaBRICS Summit: Bicycle, Moped Images Spark Debate Over India’s Portrayal

BRICS Summit: Bicycle, Moped Images Spark Debate Over India’s Portrayal

The pattern has drawn criticism from sections of Indian social media, with some arguing that such photographs create a deliberate contrast between India's global ambitions and its everyday realities.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 15 Sep 2026 02:16 PM (IST)

The recently concluded BRICS Summit in New Delhi has triggered a debate over how some foreign media outlets portrayed India through the photographs accompanying their coverage of the event.

Several international publications used images showing cyclists, mopeds, auto-rickshaws and people resting near BRICS signage or posters featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Critics have alleged that such visual choices reinforce an outdated image of India as a poor country struggling to match its global ambitions.

NYT, France24, Al Jazeera Use Similar Visuals

The New York Times used a photograph showing a moped rider passing BRICS signage for its report on the summit and its focus on Iran's participation. The image was taken by Reuters photographer Francis Mascarenhas, as per an OpIndia report.

France24, in its report on Russian President Vladimir Putin's arrival in India for the summit, used a photograph showing a cyclist passing a BRICS Summit sign carrying PM Modi's image. The photograph was credited to AFP photographer Sajjad Hussain. Al Jazeera also used a similar photograph of a cyclist passing a BRICS poster in one of its reports on the summit. The image was again credited to Reuters' Francis Mascarenhas.

German broadcaster DW, meanwhile, used a photograph showing a person resting near a BRICS Summit sign amid the heat. Another report by the China Global South Project featured a man walking past a hoarding carrying an image of PM Modi.

The pattern has drawn criticism from sections of Indian social media, with some arguing that such photographs create a deliberate contrast between India's global ambitions and its everyday realities.

‘Ambition Vs Reality’ Narrative Under Scanner

Critics say the repeated use of such imagery is not limited to the BRICS Summit and has been seen in coverage of other major events hosted by India, including the G20 Summit, as per the report.

The argument centres on what critics describe as a recurring visual formula: images of major infrastructure, international events or technological achievements being paired with bicycles, auto-rickshaws, crowded roads or other symbols associated with India's developing-country image.

The supplied analysis argues that such editorial choices can create an “ambition versus reality” or “grandeur versus grit” narrative even when the accompanying report is about India's economic, diplomatic or technological achievements.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 15 Sep 2026 02:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
BRICS Summit Foreign Media BRICS Summit
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Rajouri Police Bust LeT Terror Network, Arrest 3 Overground Workers
Rajouri Police Bust LeT Terror Network, Arrest 3 Overground Workers
India
No Cap With Megha Prasad: How India Turned BRICS Divides Into Diplomatic Leverage
No Cap With Megha Prasad: How India Turned BRICS Divides Into Diplomatic Leverage
India
Maharashtra MLA With Rs 3,300-Cr Net Worth Turns Beggar For A Day, Says ‘Someone Gave Me Rs 20’
Maharashtra MLA With Rs 3,300-Cr Net Worth Turns Beggar For A Day, Says ‘Someone Gave Me Rs 20’
India
Aditi Singh, Rita Bahuguna Joshi To Support Rahul Gandhi In 2027 UP Polls? Here's How Congress Can Gain
Aditi Singh, Rita Bahuguna Joshi To Support Rahul Gandhi In 2027 UP Polls? Here's How Congress Can Gain
Advertisement

Videos

UP Elections 2027: UCC Debate Intensifies, Owaisi Announces Mission Uttar Pradesh
Air India Notice: Centre Issues Notice Over Three Foreigners Leaving Without Security Check
UP Elections 2027: UCC Debate Intensifies Ahead of Assembly Polls
Ganesh Utsav 2026: PM Modi Offers Prayers to Lord Ganesha in Delhi
Meerut Fire: Anmol Telecom Shop and Showroom Gutted in Massive Blaze
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget