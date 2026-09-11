Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Changes continue September 13; check latest service status.

BRICS Summit Train Travel: Rail commuters in Delhi and the National Capital Region are likely to face significant changes to train schedules between September 11 and 13 as the capital hosts the BRICS Leaders' Summit. Northern Railway has introduced a special traffic arrangement for the three-day event, under which several suburban EMU and MEMU trains will be cancelled, while a number of long-distance services will operate on alternative routes. Some trains will also leave from or terminate at stations other than their regular starting and ending points.

The changes have been planned to manage rail movement around New Delhi railway station and accommodate traffic diversions during the summit.

September 11: Services Cut

The disruptions begin on September 11, with multiple local trains withdrawn from service. Among the cancelled services are train 64015 operating between Palwal and Shakurbasti, trains 64429 and 64433 connecting Ghaziabad with New Delhi, train 64492 from New Delhi to Palwal and train 64491 between Delhi Junction and Shamli. The cancellations will also affect linked services. Train 64110, which normally starts from New Delhi for Aligarh, will instead originate at Ghaziabad. Similarly, train 64568 to Bulandshahr will start from Delhi Shahdara, while train 64567 will terminate at the same station, as per a reports.

Several important long-distance trains will also be diverted. These include Rajdhani Express services operating between New Delhi and Ranchi, Dibrugarh, Sealdah, Howrah and Bhubaneswar, besides the Sampoorna Kranti Express. The affected trains will use the New Delhi-Delhi Junction-Sahibabad route.

The Ghaziabad-Mathura EMU will also take a changed route through Sahibabad, Tilak Bridge and Hazrat Nizamuddin.

Passengers travelling on September 11 should also expect delayed departures. The New Delhi-Hyderabad Express and Grand Trunk Express will leave 120 minutes late, while the Paschim Express will be delayed by 90 minutes. The New Delhi-Kasganj Intercity Express is scheduled to depart 75 minutes behind its normal timing.

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September 12: Biggest Changes

The second day is expected to bring the most extensive alterations to train operations. Northern Railway has listed a large number of EMU and MEMU services for cancellation, including trains 64425, 64432, 64013, 64015, 64429, 64433, 64441, 64492, 64410, 64443, 64418, 64445 and 64412.

Several cancellations involving Palwal and Shakurbasti services are linked to ongoing RLDA construction work at Faridabad. The changes will have a knock-on effect on other trains. Train 64110 will originate from Ghaziabad following the cancellation of train 64429, while train 64114 will also begin from Ghaziabad because train 64433 has been cancelled.

A substantial number of long-distance and passenger trains will be diverted on September 12. The list includes the Gomti Express, New Delhi-Rajgir Shramjeevi Express, Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani, New Delhi-Sealdah Rajdhani and New Delhi-Howrah Rajdhani.

Other affected services include the Ghaziabad-Mathura and Ghaziabad-Palwal EMUs, Rewari-Meerut Cantt Passenger, Kurukshetra-Khajuraho Express, Delhi Junction-Saharanpur Passenger, New Delhi-Lalitgram Vaishali Express, Magadh Express and Swatantrata Senani Express.

These services will use different combinations of stations and routes involving New Delhi, Delhi Junction, Delhi Shahdara, Sahibabad, Tilak Bridge, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Adarsh Nagar Delhi, Delhi Safdarjung and Okhla.

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September 13: Changes Continue

Rail restrictions will remain in place on the final day of the summit. The Palwal-Ghaziabad EMU, Ghaziabad-Delhi Junction EMU, Ghaziabad-Shakurbasti EMU and New Delhi-Ghaziabad EMU are among the services scheduled for cancellation.

The Banaras-New Delhi Superfast will operate on a diverted route. Several other trains will also be curtailed, with services expected to terminate at Palwal, Ghaziabad, Shakurbasti, Hazrat Nizamuddin or Delhi Shahdara instead of their scheduled destinations.

The Tejas Rajdhani and Amritsar-Visakhapatnam Hirakud Express will also operate according to revised timings.

Check Status Before Travel

With train schedules subject to further changes during the summit, passengers travelling through Delhi-NCR have been advised to check their service status before leaving for the station.

Northern Railway has asked commuters to rely on the National Train Enquiry System for the latest information. Passengers can also use the railway helpline by dialling 139.