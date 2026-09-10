BRICS Summit 2026: Who Is Attending And What Is On Agenda?

New Delhi is preparing to host the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit on September 12 and 13, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to welcome leaders of the expanded grouping as India takes charge of the bloc’s annual summit.

The two-day meeting will be held at Bharat Mandapam and will bring together leaders of BRICS member countries, partner nations and outreach invitees. India assumed the BRICS chairship on January 1 for its fourth term.

This year’s BRICS chairship is being conducted under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, with India placing emphasis on practical cooperation and development-oriented outcomes.

When Will The BRICS Summit Take Place?

The main leaders’ programme will begin on Saturday, September 12, when the heads of the 11 BRICS member countries will participate in the summit proceedings.

Leaders from partner countries and outreach invitees are scheduled to join the programme on September 13. The summit will include closed-door discussions, a family photo, a joint tree-planting programme and a gala dinner, among other engagements.

Which Leaders Are Expected In Delhi?

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are among the key leaders expected to attend the summit. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has also confirmed his participation.

The expanded BRICS grouping has 11 members: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Other leaders and senior representatives expected to participate include:

Xi Jinping — President, China

Vladimir Putin — President, Russia

Cyril Ramaphosa — President, South Africa

Masoud Pezeshkian — President, Iran

Abdel Fattah el-Sisi — President, Egypt

Abiy Ahmed — Prime Minister, Ethiopia

Prabowo Subianto — President, Indonesia

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan — Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, UAE

Mauro Vieira — Foreign Minister, Brazil

UN Secretary-General António Guterres is also expected to participate in the summit.

What Will BRICS Leaders Discuss?

The summit is expected to focus on strengthening cooperation among member countries as well as addressing major global and regional challenges.

Key areas on the agenda include trade, investment, energy security, food security, supply chains, technology and global governance. India is also seeking greater cooperation in areas such as innovation, startups, green energy and resilient supply chains.

The summit comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions and growing fragmentation in global trade. Discussions are expected to examine ways for BRICS members to improve economic resilience and deepen cooperation.

BRICS Business Forum To Precede Leaders’ Summit

Before the leaders’ summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the BRICS Business Forum in New Delhi on Friday, September 11.

Business leaders from China, Russia, Brazil, the UAE and other BRICS countries are expected to participate. Discussions will focus on areas including agriculture, trade, investment, supply chains and the digital economy.

A large Chinese business delegation is also expected in India, with senior executives from companies including CNPC, ICBC, COSCO, Huawei and Alibaba set to participate in business engagements.

The forum is expected to provide an opportunity for companies from BRICS economies to discuss trade, investment, technology and supply-chain cooperation.

Why Is This BRICS Summit Significant For India?

The 2026 summit is particularly significant as India is leading the grouping for the fourth time, after holding the chairship in 2012, 2016 and 2021.

The year also marks 20 years since BRICS was established, giving India an opportunity to shape the grouping's priorities at a time when its membership and global influence have expanded.

India's chairship has already involved more than 350 meetings and high-level engagements across over 25 cities. The country's priorities have broadly centred on political and security cooperation, economic and financial issues, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

With major economies such as China, Russia, Brazil and the UAE represented at the summit, New Delhi is also expected to use the platform to push discussions on trade, investment, energy, technology and supply-chain resilience.