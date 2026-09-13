BRICS Summit: PM Modi Holds 15 Bilateral Meetings In 3 Days With Putin, Xi, Pezeshkian

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi held 15 bilateral meetings at BRICS Summit.

Met Putin, Xi, Pezeshkian discussing defence, trade, region.

Engagements broadened India's outreach across Africa, Asia, Gulf.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held 15 formal bilateral meetings with heads of state and government over three days on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, alongside several pull-aside interactions with world leaders and representatives of international institutions, ANI reported.

The packed diplomatic schedule brought Modi face-to-face with leaders from Russia, China, Iran, Africa, Southeast Asia, the Gulf and other regions. The talks covered bilateral ties, trade, investment, defence, energy, technology, connectivity, critical minerals and major regional and global developments.

The meetings took place as India hosted the BRICS Summit under its 2026 chairship, with the expanded grouping bringing together countries with diverse geopolitical positions. The bilateral engagements gave New Delhi an opportunity to pursue its strategic and economic priorities alongside the broader BRICS agenda.

Also Read: ‘Main Visit Not Industrial Development But Gone To See ...’: DMK’s Swipe At Vijay’s UK Trip

Day 1: PM Meets Putin, Pezeshkian And UN Chief

On September 11, Modi held separate meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The Modi-Putin talks focused on the India-Russia strategic partnership, with the two leaders reviewing cooperation in defence, energy, trade, infrastructure, technology, critical minerals and civil nuclear energy.

They also discussed the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the situation in West Asia, including their impact on maritime trade and the safety of Indian seafarers. Modi reiterated India’s position that dialogue and diplomacy were the way forward for resolving conflicts. The two sides also discussed efforts to increase bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030.

In his meeting with Pezeshkian, Modi discussed India-Iran relations, BRICS cooperation and developments in West Asia. He reiterated India’s support for dialogue and diplomacy and stressed the need for lasting peace and stability in the region.

Modi also met UN Secretary-General António Guterres on the first day, adding a multilateral dimension to his engagements.

Day 2: Xi Meeting Takes Centre Stage

On September 12, Modi held bilateral meetings with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vietnamese leadership and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The meeting with Xi was among the most closely watched engagements of the summit. The two leaders discussed India-China relations, the boundary question, peace and tranquillity along the border, economic and trade ties, supply chains and people-to-people exchanges.

Modi stressed that differences should not become disputes and underlined the importance of mutual respect, sensitivity and mutual interest in guiding bilateral relations.

His meeting with Anwar Ibrahim covered trade, investment, defence, semiconductors, infrastructure, the digital economy, energy and fintech.

The talks with Abiy Ahmed focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and India’s engagement with Africa, while the meeting with Sheikh Khaled centred on the India-UAE strategic partnership and cooperation in defence, technology, energy, critical minerals and connectivity.

Day 3: PM Steps Up Africa, Central Asia Outreach

On September 13, Modi held bilateral meetings with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye.

He also held engagements with the leadership of Uganda and Nigeria, according to the schedule of bilateral meetings.

The talks broadened India’s diplomatic outreach across Africa, Central Asia and Southeast Asia, with discussions focused on strengthening bilateral partnerships and expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The meeting with Ramaphosa was particularly significant in the BRICS context, with South Africa being a founding member of the grouping and an important partner for India in advancing Global South priorities.

The engagements with Egypt and Burundi further strengthened India’s ties with African partners, while the talks with Tokayev expanded New Delhi’s outreach in Central Asia. The Philippines meeting added another Southeast Asian dimension to Modi’s diplomatic schedule, following his engagement with Malaysia.

Bilaterals Beyond Formal Summit Agenda

The 15 formal sit-down meetings were accompanied by several shorter pull-aside interactions with other visiting leaders and representatives of international institutions.

Also Read: Kejriwal Announces ‘Goa First’ Alliance With GFP Ahead Of 2027 Polls, Says ‘It Will Win’

The wide-ranging engagements underscored India’s effort to use its 2026 BRICS chairship not only to advance the grouping’s collective agenda but also to deepen bilateral partnerships across regions and sectors.