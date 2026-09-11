Car Diplomacy: PM Modi And Putin Ride Together Again In Delhi, Weeks After Bishkek

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Modi, Putin shared car ride before BRICS Summit.

Leaders discussed strategic partnership, various bilateral cooperation areas.

Modi gifted Thirukkural; welcomed INNOPROM India exhibition.

They reviewed multilateral engagement, discussed regional, global issues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin shared a brief car ride on Friday as they met at Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam ahead of the BRICS Summit.

The two leaders travelled together to the exhibition at Bharat Mandapam after their bilateral meeting, marking the fourth time they have shared a ride.

This was not the first time PM Modi and Putin had travelled together. Most recently, they rode together after their bilateral meeting in Bishkek on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit last month.

Before that, the two leaders shared a ride last year in China’s Tianjin. Modi and Putin first travelled together in the Russian President’s Aurus limousine after the SCO Summit, with Putin reportedly offering Modi a ride so they could travel together to the venue of their bilateral meeting. During the journey, the two leaders held a private conversation that lasted nearly an hour.

Also Read: Handshake, Then A Hug: Modi-Putin Meeting Begins At BRICS Summit

According to ANI sources, Putin waited for nearly 10 minutes for Modi to join him.

In December 2025, PM Modi also broke protocol to receive Putin at Palam airport. The two leaders then “carpooled” to the Prime Minister’s residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, for a private dinner.

The latest meeting comes as India hosts the BRICS Summit under its chairship, bringing together leaders of the grouping in New Delhi. Modi and Putin held bilateral talks for around 45 minutes, with discussions focusing on the India-Russia strategic partnership.

PM Modi Gifts Thirukkural ToPutin

During the meeting, Modi also presented Putin with a Russian translation of Thirukkural, the ancient Tamil classic by poet-philosopher Thiruvalluvar.

Published by the Central Institute of Classical Tamil, the book features the original Tamil text, its transliteration and a Russian translation of verses by Tamil poet-philosopher Thiruvalluvar. The 2026 edition was translated by Naira Mkrtchyan.

What Happened In The Meeting?

he two leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation across several areas, including politics, economy, defence, energy, space, skill mobility and people-to-people ties.

They welcomed Russia’s International Industrial Exhibition, INNOPROM India, which was held in India for the first time from September 9 to 11. The leaders underscored the exhibition’s importance in further expanding bilateral trade and industrial ties. Modi and Putin also visited the exhibition and interacted with participants.

The two leaders also discussed India-Russia engagement in the multilateral sphere, particularly within BRICS under India’s 2026 chairship.

They exchanged views on key regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the conflicts in West Asia and the Black Sea region, which have affected maritime trade and the safety and security of Indian seafarers.

Also Read: What Is Thirukkural? Why PM Modi Gifted Putin The Ancient Tamil Classic In Russian

Modi reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy were the way forward to resolve conflicts and said India stood ready to contribute to peace efforts.