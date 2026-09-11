BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi Hotels Serve Up India’s Flavours, Millets For Global Delegates

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New Delhi hotels showcase Indian food, culture for BRICS delegates.

The Lalit promotes millets, local produce balancing international tastes.

The Leela Palace offers wellness-focused menus, unique Indian desserts.

Extensive preparations ensured custom culinary and cultural experiences.

BRICS Summit 2026 Food Menu: With New Delhi hosting international leaders and delegations for the BRICS Summit, some of the capital’s luxury hotels have transformed their kitchens and hospitality spaces into showcases of Indian food, culture and tradition. Properties hosting delegates have been working on customised menus and experiences designed to introduce international guests to India’s culinary diversity. At The Lalit, the focus is on indigenous spices, traditional vegetables, millets and locally sourced produce, while The Leela Palace has incorporated wellness-oriented dishes and Indian ingredients into its offerings.

The hotels have also prepared cultural experiences beyond food, giving visiting delegations an opportunity to experience elements of India's heritage during their short stay in the capital.

The Lalit Puts Millets First

At The Lalit, New Delhi, the culinary team has placed considerable emphasis on millets as part of its BRICS menu.

Amit Biswas, Executive Sous Chef at the hotel, said the breakfast selection was designed to accommodate guests from different countries while keeping Indian flavours at its core.

The Chef said: "So, we are promoting millets at BRICS. As our honourable Prime Minister is focusing on millets, we are promoting millets at BRICS. Moreover, we have kept our breakfast menu in mind considering that we have a lot of guests staying with us. So, we have kept the spice level and the menu in such a way that everyone can enjoy the food."

VIDEO | BRICS Summit 2026: Amit Biswas, Executive Sous Chef, The Lalit, New Delhi, says, "So, we are promoting millets at BRICS. As our honourable Prime Minister is focusing on millets, we are promoting millets at BRICS. Moreover, we have kept our breakfast menu in mind… pic.twitter.com/M4bGootMK6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 10, 2026

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"As it is BRICS, we have all desserts and, most of the time, our main course is also created so that Indian food is showcased as being from India. We have used Indian spices, traditional vegetables and farm grown vegetables. We are focusing more on local products and local produce so that our guests can see what is available locally and what people can get in India," he added.

The approach allows the hotel to balance traditional Indian flavours with the preferences of an international audience. Rather than relying exclusively on familiar Indian dishes, the culinary team is using local produce and spices to give delegates a broader sense of the country's food traditions.

Leela Blends Food With Wellness

The Leela Palace has also prepared menus specifically around the requirements of the visiting delegations. Executive Sous-Chef Astik Oberoi said the hotel's culinary preparations were customised for the different groups attending the summit.

"The menus have been very thoughtfully curated for each and every delegation," he said.

The hotel's Ojasya wellness programme forms an important part of its food offering. Ingredients such as millet, bajra, jowar and sattu feature prominently, while dishes include quinoa upma.

The selection extends to snacks and sweets as well. Delegates can sample millet ladoos, savoury millet trail mixes and granola bars. Among the more elaborate desserts are kesar pista kalash and sugar-free anjeer-and-cashew rolls, which use monk fruit as a sweetener instead of sugar.

One of the distinctive in-room offerings prepared for delegates is a lotus-inspired dessert combining cardamom, saffron and rose.

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Weeks Of Preparation

The menus served during the summit are the result of extensive preparation rather than last-minute arrangements.

Oberoi said the hotel had begun preparations months before the event and conducted multiple tastings before finalising the dishes.

"We are ready to host them. We are showcasing various regions of India," he added.

The Leela Palace has also taken individual dietary requirements into account, including allergies and specific food preferences. Delegates can access different cuisines across the property's restaurants, allowing the hotel to cater to an international audience while retaining an Indian culinary identity.