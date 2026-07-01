Boosting economic security set to be focus of Japanese PM Takaichi's India visit

New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI): Boosting economic ties, enhancing resilient supply chains for semiconductors and firming up cooperation on artificial intelligence are set to be the focus of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's three-day visit to India beginning Wednesday.

Takaichi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold summit talks on July 2 in New Delhi. The Japanese leader will also attend a joint economic forum.

Following summit talks between the two prime ministers, the two sides are expected to unveil a joint declaration on economic security cooperation and a joint statement on cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), people familiar with the matter said.

The two sides are expected to finalise about 10 agreements, they said.

The Indian and Japanese sides are also expected to deliberate extensively on ways to boost cooperation on critical minerals and pharmaceuticals, the people cited above said.

There has been an upswing in India-Japan ties.

The relationship was elevated to a Special Strategic and Global Partnership in 2014.

As the two countries approach the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2027, cooperation continues to deepen across a wide range of sectors, including trade and investment, economic security, defence and security, science and technology, culture, and people-to-people ties. The bilateral framework now comprises over 70 dialogue mechanisms.

PM Modi visited Japan for the 15th Annual Summit in Tokyo in August last year. The annual summit remains the flagship platform driving the strategic agenda of the partnership. PTI MPB DIV DIV

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