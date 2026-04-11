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HomeNewsIndiaStaring At Woman Colleague ‘Unethical’ But Not Voyeurism, Rules Bombay High Court

Staring At Woman Colleague ‘Unethical’ But Not Voyeurism, Rules Bombay High Court

Justice Amit Borkar clarified that voyeurism applies to acts involving watching or recording a woman in private situations where she expects privacy, such as in a lavatory or during intimate acts.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 04:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Staring at a colleague's body is unethical, not voyeurism.
  • Voyeurism law requires watching private acts, not workplace glances.
  • High Court quashed FIR, citing legal definition limitations.
  • Previous internal inquiry cleared executive of wrongdoing allegations.

The Bombay High Court on Saturday held that staring at a woman colleague’s body, while unethical, does not amount to the criminal offence of voyeurism under Indian law.

Justice Amit Borkar observed that such behaviour may be morally questionable but does not satisfy the legal requirements outlined in Section 354C of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which specifically defines voyeurism.

Court Clarifies Scope of Voyeurism Law

Section 354C pertains to acts involving watching, capturing or sharing images of a woman engaged in a private act where she reasonably expects privacy. This includes situations such as exposure of intimate body parts, using a lavatory, or engaging in sexual acts not typically conducted in public. The court noted that merely staring in a workplace setting does not fall within this definition.

Based on this interpretation, the High Court quashed a First Information Report (FIR) lodged against an insurance company executive. It emphasised that legal provisions cannot be extended beyond their clear wording and that continuing proceedings in such a case would amount to misuse of the legal process.

FIR Quashed; Allegations Stemmed from Workplace Conduct

The complainant had alleged that during office meetings, the accused avoided eye contact, instead focusing on her body and making inappropriate remarks. However, the company’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) had earlier examined the matter and cleared the executive of wrongdoing.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does staring at a woman colleague's body constitute the criminal offense of voyeurism in India?

No, the Bombay High Court has ruled that while staring at a woman colleague's body is unethical, it does not meet the legal definition of voyeurism under Indian law.

What does Section 354C of the Indian Penal Code define as voyeurism?

Section 354C defines voyeurism as watching, capturing, or sharing images of a woman in a private act where she expects privacy, such as using a lavatory or engaging in sexual acts.

Can staring in a workplace setting be considered voyeurism according to Indian law?

The Bombay High Court clarified that merely staring in a workplace setting does not fall within the legal definition of voyeurism as outlined in Section 354C of the IPC.

What was the outcome of the FIR lodged against the insurance company executive?

The Bombay High Court quashed the FIR against the insurance company executive, stating that legal provisions cannot be extended beyond their clear wording and continuing the case would be a misuse of the legal process.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Apr 2026 04:03 PM (IST)
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Bombay High Court Voyeurism
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