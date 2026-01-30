Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia‘Bomb Threat On Tissue Paper’: Kuwait-Delhi IndiGo Flight Diverted To Ahmedabad

An IndiGo flight from Kuwait to Delhi was diverted to Ahmedabad after a bomb and hijack threat was found written on a tissue paper onboard.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 02:26 PM (IST)

An IndiGo international flight operating from Kuwait to Delhi was diverted to Ahmedabad in the early hours of Friday after a handwritten bomb and hijack threat was discovered inside the aircraft. The incident triggered an immediate security response, underscoring the strict protocols in place for aviation safety on international routes.

Airport authorities confirmed that the aircraft landed safely and that all passengers and crew were evacuated without injury. An extensive security operation was launched soon after touchdown.

Threat Discovered Mid-Air, Pilot Alerts ATC

According to officials, the threat was found written on a tissue paper during the course of the flight. Upon being informed, the flight crew promptly alerted air traffic control, following standard operating procedures for any security-related concern onboard an aircraft.

Given the seriousness of the threat, the pilot was advised to divert the flight to the nearest suitable airport. Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport was identified as the safest option to handle the emergency, considering its infrastructure and security preparedness.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 30 Jan 2026 02:26 PM (IST)
