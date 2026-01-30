‘Bomb Threat On Tissue Paper’: Kuwait-Delhi IndiGo Flight Diverted To Ahmedabad

An IndiGo international flight operating from Kuwait to Delhi was diverted to Ahmedabad in the early hours of Friday after a handwritten bomb and hijack threat was discovered inside the aircraft. The incident triggered an immediate security response, underscoring the strict protocols in place for aviation safety on international routes.

Airport authorities confirmed that the aircraft landed safely and that all passengers and crew were evacuated without injury. An extensive security operation was launched soon after touchdown.

Threat Discovered Mid-Air, Pilot Alerts ATC

According to officials, the threat was found written on a tissue paper during the course of the flight. Upon being informed, the flight crew promptly alerted air traffic control, following standard operating procedures for any security-related concern onboard an aircraft.

Given the seriousness of the threat, the pilot was advised to divert the flight to the nearest suitable airport. Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport was identified as the safest option to handle the emergency, considering its infrastructure and security preparedness.