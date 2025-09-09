Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaBomb Threat Emails Target Delhi’s Maulana Azad Medical College, Himachal’s Nerchowk Medical College

Bomb threat emails sent to Delhi’s Maulana Azad Medical College and CM Secretariat trigger security checks; Himachal’s Nerchowk Medical College evacuated as precaution amid rising scare.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 01:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A bomb threat email triggered panic in Delhi on Monday morning, targeting Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) and the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

According to the email, the blast was timed for 2:45 pm at MAMC and 3:30 pm at the Secretariat. Following the alert, Delhi Police immediately activated the SOP, deploying bomb squads, police teams, and fire tenders at both locations.

Specialized BDDS and BDT units are conducting thorough checks inside the premises. Senior officials, including Addl. DCP Central, ACP Kamla Market, and SHO IP Estate, are present at the Secretariat, while ATO IP Estate is overseeing the probe at MAMC.

Meanwhile, the Cyber Cell is investigating the source and authenticity of the email. Authorities have also put DDMA, traffic police, and the Special Cell on alert.

Initial findings suggest that the threat email’s pattern is similar to previous hoax messages.

In a related incident, evacuation is underway at Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College in Nerchowk, Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, after a separate bomb threat.

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 01:12 PM (IST)
