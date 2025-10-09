Tamil Nadu police on Thursday reported a hoax bomb threat targeting the Neelankarai residence of actor-turned-politician Vijay, the leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The incident unfolded amid growing political tension and public scrutiny following the tragic stampede at a TVK rally in Karur district, which claimed several lives and left many others injured.

The Karur stampede has drawn widespread condemnation from political leaders across the state. The Madras High Court has also intervened, directing a judicial inquiry to ensure transparency and accountability in the ongoing investigation.

Bomb Threat To Vijay's Residence

According to police, an anonymous caller informed authorities about an explosive device allegedly planted at Vijay’s Neelankarai home, as per a report on News 18. Following the alert, Chennai police swiftly deployed a team, including personnel from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and sniffer dogs, to the actor’s residence.

VIDEO | Neelankarai, Tamil Nadu: Bomb threat at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader Vijay's residence declared a hoax. Police launch hunt for the caller. #TamilNaduNews



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/x1l6ackLN0 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 9, 2025



ALSO READ: Bomb Threat Email Triggers Security Scare At TN's Madurai Airport; Intensive Search Conducted

The premises were thoroughly searched — both indoors and in surrounding areas — as part of a precautionary operation. After a detailed sweep, officials confirmed that the threat was baseless, declaring it a hoax call.



Earlier, Vijay spoke on video call to the families of the victims and assured that he will visit Karur to meet them personally.

Last week, bomb threat alerts were issued to the residences of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Governor R.N. Ravi, actress Trisha, and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay. Following thorough searches by law enforcement and bomb disposal teams, all threats were confirmed to be hoaxes.