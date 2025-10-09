Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaBomb Threat At Actor-Politician Vijay’s Neelankarai Home Amid Karur Stampede Probe

Tamil Nadu police are investigating a bomb threat at actor Vijay's home, chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 11:19 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tamil Nadu police on Thursday reported a hoax bomb threat targeting the Neelankarai residence of actor-turned-politician Vijay, the leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The incident unfolded amid growing political tension and public scrutiny following the tragic stampede at a TVK rally in Karur district, which claimed several lives and left many others injured.

The Karur stampede has drawn widespread condemnation from political leaders across the state. The Madras High Court has also intervened, directing a judicial inquiry to ensure transparency and accountability in the ongoing investigation.

Bomb Threat To Vijay's Residence 

According to police, an anonymous caller informed authorities about an explosive device allegedly planted at Vijay’s Neelankarai home, as per a report on News 18. Following the alert, Chennai police swiftly deployed a team, including personnel from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and sniffer dogs, to the actor’s residence.


The premises were thoroughly searched — both indoors and in surrounding areas — as part of a precautionary operation. After a detailed sweep, officials confirmed that the threat was baseless, declaring it a hoax call.

Earlier, Vijay spoke on video call to the families of the victims and assured that he will visit Karur to meet them personally. 

Last week, bomb threat alerts were issued to the residences of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Governor R.N. Ravi, actress Trisha, and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay. Following thorough searches by law enforcement and bomb disposal teams, all threats were confirmed to be hoaxes.

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 11:12 AM (IST)
