Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PIL seeks mandatory body cameras for police during protests.

Petition demands rules for footage storage, use, preservation.

PIL filed amidst INDIA bloc protest in Delhi.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Delhi High Court seeking to make body-worn cameras (BWCs) mandatory for Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel deployed during protests and crowd-control operations.

Rules, SOP Sought For Body Cameras

The petition has sought rules, guidelines or a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Delhi Police and RAF personnel, making it mandatory for those deployed for crowd control to wear body cameras.

Rules Sought For Storage, Use Of Footage

The PIL also seeks a system to ensure the secure maintenance, storage and reliability of video recordings captured by the cameras.

It has further sought clear rules on how long the footage should be preserved and how it can be used as evidence whenever required.

Rahul, Priyanka Stage Sit-In At Akashvani Bhawan

This came amid the INDIA bloc's protest march in Delhi, led by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who tried to proceed towards the Election Commission office from Akashvani Bhawan. Police officials attempted to persuade the protesters to end their sit-in.

The Congress later posted on X that the protesters were around 300 metres from the Election Commission office and were staging a sit-in at Akashvani Bhawan.

BJD Joins INDIA Bloc March

Around 300 MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha participated in the opposition march, according to the report. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), led by former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, also joined the protest.

The report noted that this was the first time the BJD had participated in an INDIA bloc programme in Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and DMK, however, stayed away from the march.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said MPs of the INDIA bloc participated in the protest march and were stopped near Akashvani Bhawan, close to Nirvachan Sadan.