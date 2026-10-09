The CJP is protesting and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar due to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) controversy.
'Blood Pressure Check Karte Raho, See You Tomorrow': CJP's Dipke To PM Modi Ahead Of Delhi Protest
In the video, Dipke alleges that the government has halted railway services ahead of the protest, while Ranka and Das join him in mocking the Prime Minister over the security measures.
- CJP leaders mocked PM Modi over protest restrictions.
- They criticized extensive metro/railway closures ahead of protest.
- YouTuber Dhruv Rathee also questioned government's security measures.
Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) members Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das have taken aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over restrictions imposed in Delhi ahead of their October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar, mocking the government over the closure of metro stations, railway services and other measures.
In a video shared by Dipke, the three are seen discussing the restrictions in a conversation laced with sarcasm and taunts directed at Modi. The video was shared with the caption, “Get well soon paw-paw.”
The remarks come amid heightened security arrangements in the national capital ahead of the CJP-led demonstration, which is demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) controversy.
'Railways Band, Metro Band': CJP Leaders Take A Dig At Modi
In the video, Dipke alleges that the government has halted railway services ahead of the protest, while Ranka and Das join him in mocking the Prime Minister over the security measures.
Dipke says, “abhi humare Vishwa guru chappan inch ke mahamanav ji ne railways band kar diye kyuki kal hum protest karne jaa rahe hain.”
Get well soon paw-paw https://t.co/48w6eyzKXH— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 9, 2026
Reacting to the situation, Das says, “Modi Ji ne jo mahaul banaya hai (blows a kiss) (laughs) too good.”
Ranka then asks, “Tabiyat toh theek hai na Modiji? Dikkat toh nahi ho rahi na zyada?”
Dipke adds, “Sir blood pressure check karte raho haan time to time.”
Das further says, “Itna toh emergency ke time pe Indira Gandhi ne bhi band nahi kia tha (the dictator).”
The conversation continues with Ranka referring to claims by right-wing supporters that few people would reach Delhi for the protest, while alleging that the government had restricted transport services out of fear.
“bhai tumhare right wing wale toh bol rahe hain ke janta nahi pohoch rahi hai dilli aur tumhare papa sab band kar diye hain darr ke maare,” Ranka says.
Dipke repeats his allegations about the restrictions, saying, “Railways band, metro band, sir blood pressure check karte raho bas apna.”
Das then claims, “57 metro stations band kar diye hain bhai aur dilli band ka elaan kardia hai government of india ne.”
Ranka says he wants to see Sachin Sharma's reaction, before Dipke signs off by saying, “Koi baat nai sir aa rhe hain hum fir bhi theek hai? see you tomorrow bye.”
'Totally! Delhi Police Should Learn From Karnataka Police'
In another post, Dipke wrote, “Totally! Delhi police should learn from Karnataka police.”
The post came amid the CJP members' criticism of the security arrangements ahead of the Jantar Mantar demonstration.
ALSO READ: ‘No Complete Ban’: Supreme Court Seeks Review Of Restrictions On Metro Movements Ahead Of Oct 10 Protest
Dhruv Rathee Questions Restrictions Ahead Of Protest
YouTuber Dhruv Rathee also criticised the restrictions in a post questioning the measures taken ahead of the protest.
Listing the reported restrictions, Rathee wrote:
- 50 Metro Stations closed - Trains cancelled - Buses canceled - Border Sealed - 1000+ people in detention Why are you so scared Modi? Your IT cell told us that hardly anyone will come to our protest, so why all these measures? 😂— Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) October 9, 2026
“50 Metro Stations closed
- Trains cancelled
- Buses canceled
- Border Sealed
- 1000+ people in detention
Why are you so scared Modi?
Your IT cell told us that hardly anyone will come to our protest, so why all these measures? 😂”
In another post, Dipke listed the reported restrictions on public services, writing:
“Metro: Shut down
Railways: Shut down
Internet: Shut down
50 inch vishwaguru mahamanav 😂😂😂”
Metro: Shut down Railways: Shut down Internet: Shut down 50 inch vishwaguru mahamanav 😂😂😂 https://t.co/Ar7uiRuhAj— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 9, 2026
The post featured a meme showing a man attempting to drink water while shaking his hand and spilling most of it.
CJP Protest Scheduled For October 10
The CJP protest at Jantar Mantar is scheduled for October 10, with the organisers demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amid the SIR controversy.
The preparations have drawn criticism from CJP members and Rathee, who have questioned the scale of the security measures and restrictions ahead of the demonstration.
ALSO READ: INDIA Bloc To Meet President At 8 PM Over Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation Demand: Who Is Part Of The Delegation?
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the CJP protesting about?
Who are the CJP members mentioned in the article?
The CJP members mentioned are Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, and Saurav Das. They mocked Prime Minister Modi over the protest restrictions.
What restrictions were imposed in Delhi ahead of the CJP protest?
Restrictions included metro station closures, railway services halted, and buses cancelled. Borders were sealed, and over 1000 people were reportedly detained.
When and where is the CJP protest scheduled?
The CJP protest is scheduled for October 10 at Jantar Mantar. It aims to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Who else criticized the protest restrictions apart from CJP members?
YouTuber Dhruv Rathee also criticized the restrictions imposed ahead of the protest. He questioned the scale of the measures taken by the government.