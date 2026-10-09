Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP leaders mocked PM Modi over protest restrictions.

They criticized extensive metro/railway closures ahead of protest.

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee also questioned government's security measures.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) members Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das have taken aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over restrictions imposed in Delhi ahead of their October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar, mocking the government over the closure of metro stations, railway services and other measures.

In a video shared by Dipke, the three are seen discussing the restrictions in a conversation laced with sarcasm and taunts directed at Modi. The video was shared with the caption, “Get well soon paw-paw.”

The remarks come amid heightened security arrangements in the national capital ahead of the CJP-led demonstration, which is demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) controversy.

'Railways Band, Metro Band': CJP Leaders Take A Dig At Modi

In the video, Dipke alleges that the government has halted railway services ahead of the protest, while Ranka and Das join him in mocking the Prime Minister over the security measures.

Dipke says, “abhi humare Vishwa guru chappan inch ke mahamanav ji ne railways band kar diye kyuki kal hum protest karne jaa rahe hain.”

Get well soon paw-paw https://t.co/48w6eyzKXH — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 9, 2026

Reacting to the situation, Das says, “Modi Ji ne jo mahaul banaya hai (blows a kiss) (laughs) too good.”

Ranka then asks, “Tabiyat toh theek hai na Modiji? Dikkat toh nahi ho rahi na zyada?”

Dipke adds, “Sir blood pressure check karte raho haan time to time.”

Das further says, “Itna toh emergency ke time pe Indira Gandhi ne bhi band nahi kia tha (the dictator).”

The conversation continues with Ranka referring to claims by right-wing supporters that few people would reach Delhi for the protest, while alleging that the government had restricted transport services out of fear.

“bhai tumhare right wing wale toh bol rahe hain ke janta nahi pohoch rahi hai dilli aur tumhare papa sab band kar diye hain darr ke maare,” Ranka says.

Dipke repeats his allegations about the restrictions, saying, “Railways band, metro band, sir blood pressure check karte raho bas apna.”

Das then claims, “57 metro stations band kar diye hain bhai aur dilli band ka elaan kardia hai government of india ne.”

Ranka says he wants to see Sachin Sharma's reaction, before Dipke signs off by saying, “Koi baat nai sir aa rhe hain hum fir bhi theek hai? see you tomorrow bye.”

'Totally! Delhi Police Should Learn From Karnataka Police'

In another post, Dipke wrote, “Totally! Delhi police should learn from Karnataka police.”

The post came amid the CJP members' criticism of the security arrangements ahead of the Jantar Mantar demonstration.

ALSO READ: ‘No Complete Ban’: Supreme Court Seeks Review Of Restrictions On Metro Movements Ahead Of Oct 10 Protest

Dhruv Rathee Questions Restrictions Ahead Of Protest

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee also criticised the restrictions in a post questioning the measures taken ahead of the protest.

Listing the reported restrictions, Rathee wrote:

- 50 Metro Stations closed - Trains cancelled - Buses canceled - Border Sealed - 1000+ people in detention Why are you so scared Modi? Your IT cell told us that hardly anyone will come to our protest, so why all these measures? 😂 — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) October 9, 2026

“50 Metro Stations closed

Trains cancelled

Buses canceled

Border Sealed

1000+ people in detention

Why are you so scared Modi?

Your IT cell told us that hardly anyone will come to our protest, so why all these measures? 😂”

In another post, Dipke listed the reported restrictions on public services, writing:

“Metro: Shut down

Railways: Shut down

Internet: Shut down

50 inch vishwaguru mahamanav 😂😂😂”

Metro: Shut down Railways: Shut down Internet: Shut down 50 inch vishwaguru mahamanav 😂😂😂 https://t.co/Ar7uiRuhAj — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 9, 2026

The post featured a meme showing a man attempting to drink water while shaking his hand and spilling most of it.

CJP Protest Scheduled For October 10

The CJP protest at Jantar Mantar is scheduled for October 10, with the organisers demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amid the SIR controversy.

The preparations have drawn criticism from CJP members and Rathee, who have questioned the scale of the security measures and restrictions ahead of the demonstration.

ALSO READ: INDIA Bloc To Meet President At 8 PM Over Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation Demand: Who Is Part Of The Delegation?