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English NewsNewsIndiaBJP will retain power in UP with huge majority in 2027: Brajesh Pathak on MLC poll results

BJP will retain power in UP with huge majority in 2027: Brajesh Pathak on MLC poll results

Hardoi (UP), Oct 29 (PTI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday hit back at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over his remarks on the BJP's performance in the recent MLC elections, saying the ruling party would retain power in the state for a third consecutive term with a huge majority in 202.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 30 Oct 2026 12:01 AM (IST)

Hardoi (UP), Oct 29 (PTI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday hit back at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over his remarks on the BJP's performance in the recent MLC elections, saying the ruling party would retain power in the state for a third consecutive term with a huge majority in 2027.

"Samajwadi Party should not daydream," Pathak said, asserting that the BJP had retained its seats and was fully engaged in preparations for the next Assembly elections.

SP chief Yadav earlier on Thursday described the UP MLC poll results as "double defeat" of the "double-engine government". Of the 11 seats where UP MLC polls were done on teachers' and graduates' constituencies, the BJP won six and the SP bagged five of them. SP's tally improved by two seats this time in the polls that were seen symbolically crucial ahead of the 2027 state assembly elections.

Targeting the Samajwadi Party on law and order, Pathak alleged that the situation deteriorated whenever the party was in power in Uttar Pradesh. He claimed the state had improved in terms of infrastructure and law and order under the BJP government.

Referring to welfare schemes for the poor launched by the Centre and development works undertaken in the state, he said the BJP was preparing for the 2027 Assembly elections and would again secure a huge majority.

Pathak was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a traditional wrestling competition held at a temple complex in Mallawan in Hardoi district.

The event, organised as part of a more than century-old tradition in memory of a revered figure, witnessed the participation of wrestlers from India and abroad.

Welcoming the participants, the deputy chief minister thanked the organisers and local residents, saying such events helped preserve India's traditional wrestling culture and encouraged rural youth to take up sports.

Asked about alleged shortcomings in facilities at the Hardoi medical college, Pathak said facilities would be developed gradually, comparing the institution's growth to that of a child who gains capabilities with age. PTI COR KIS

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(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Oct 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
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