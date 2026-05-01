‘BJP Uses Agencies To Influence Polls’: AAP Reacts To Pawan Khera Bail Relief

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court grants Pawan Khera anticipatory bail.

AAP alleges BJP uses agencies to influence elections.

BJP misused agencies in Khera, IPAC cases.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera has been granted anticipatory bail by the Supreme Court, prompting a sharp political reaction from the Aam Aadmi Party.

AAP spokesperson Anurag Dhanda said the development showed that the BJP was attempting to influence elections by using investigative agencies and legal mechanisms against opposition parties.

“This means the BJP's goal is to influence the elections by using agencies and the law to intimidate opposition parties. They have turned entire agencies into tools with the support of the Election Commission,” Dhanda said.

AAP Alleges Misuse Of Investigative Agencies

Dhanda said the BJP had repeatedly used agencies for political purposes and cited the cases involving Pawan Khera and IPAC in West Bengal as examples.

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“Once again it is clear that the Bharatiya Janata Party misuses all the agencies. There are two examples of this. One is the case of Pawan Khera ji and the other is the case of IPAC in West Bengal, where the ED raided them,” he said.

ED Action During Bengal Polls Cited

Referring to the Enforcement Directorate’s action against IPAC, Dhanda alleged that the raids were intended to disrupt the Trinamool Congress campaign during the West Bengal elections.

“What happened during the elections? The ED arrested the people of IPAC 10 days ago. An attempt was made to stall Mamata Banerjee's entire campaign. All the employees were forcibly sent on leave. Every possible effort was made to influence the election campaign,” he said.

Assam Police Accused Of Suppression During Polls

Dhanda further alleged that the Assam Police acted during the election period to suppress opposition voices.

“What happened in Pawan Khera ji's case during the elections? Assam Police comes and conducts raids at various places, even though the election code of conduct is in place. Assam Police is reporting to the Election Commission at that time, yet their force comes and makes every possible effort to suppress the matter,” he said.

“What happens after the elections are over, in the ED case, everyone gets bail from the lower court, and here Pawan Khera gets bail,” he added.

Case Linked To Allegations Against Assam CM’s Wife

The case against Khera stems from allegations he made against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuiyan.

Khera had alleged that Riniki Bhuiyan possessed multiple passports and several undeclared assets abroad.

Following the allegations, the Chief Minister’s wife filed a criminal case against Khera and others at the Guwahati Crime Branch police station under various sections of the BNS.