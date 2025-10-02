Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Chennai, Oct 2 (PTI) BJP Tamil Nadu Chief Nainar Nagenthran has slammed the ruling DMK dispensation on increasing crimes in the state and claimed that the NCRB report has "exposed" the government's claims on social justice and safety of people.

Taking a dig at the DMK’s public outreach campaign - Oraniyil Tamil Nadu (Tamil Nadu in one team), he sarcastically remarked that the report of the National Crime Records Bureau, in a nutshell, showed the status of crimes in the state.

“Is this what Tamil Nadu about in a nutshell?” he asked in a post on the social media platform ‘X’ on October 1. Quoting the recent report of NCRB, Nagenthran said crimes against children, which were 6,064 when the DMK took office in 2021, have increased by 15 per cent in 2023.

“Under the DMK regime, which talks about fake social justice, crimes against Scheduled Castes people have increased by 39 per cent in 2023 compared to 2021 - is this Oraniyil Tamil Nadu,” he asked.

Under the DMK regime that “stifles freedom of expression,” cybercrimes have increased by 283 per cent in three years since it came to power, he pointed out.

“The @arivalayam government should be ashamed of itself for staging a show claiming it was delivering good governance while destroying the security of the people and law and order in the state,” Nagenthran alleged.

In its report for 2023, the NCRB indicated that cases filed for crimes against children, and SC / ST rose noticeably in Tamil Nadu in 2023 compared to the previous year. The number of cases filed for crimes against children increased from 6,580 in 2022 to 6,968 in 2023 while the figures in 2021 were 6,064.

The cases registered under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act increased by 9.1 per cent from 1,761 in 2022 to 1,921 in 2023. And over a period of five years from 2019 to 2023, these cases rose sharply by 68 per cent.

The number of crimes against women, however, decreased from 9,207 in 2022 to 8,943 in 2023. The number of murder cases too saw a marginal decline in Tamil Nadu with 1,681 cases in 2023 compared to 1,690 in 2022, the report said.

In the overall crime rate, Tamil Nadu stood at 264.9 per lakh population while that of India was 270.3 per lakh population. PTI JSP JSP ROH

