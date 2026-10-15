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English NewsNewsIndiaBJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of Seeking Bangladesh-Style Uprising, Calls Him Threat To Democracy

BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of Seeking Bangladesh-Style Uprising, Calls Him Threat To Democracy

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia called Rahul Gandhi a “symbol of anarchy” after the Supreme Court’s observations on protests held on its premises.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 15 Oct 2026 04:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP criticized Rahul Gandhi for protests at Supreme Court.
  • Party spokesperson called Gandhi
  • BJP alleged Congress undermined constitutional institutions, violating separation of powers.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday intensified its attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, with party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia calling the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha a “symbol of anarchy” following the Supreme Court’s observations on protests held on its premises.

Addressing a press conference, Bhatia accused Gandhi of undermining constitutional institutions and argued that the right to protest did not permit political leaders to cross legal or constitutional boundaries. The BJP’s remarks came after the Supreme Court made observations regarding Gandhi’s march to the top court and the protest held on its premises on Monday. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said, “Nobody can browbeat the judiciary.”

The court issued notices on the petitions before it, while clarifying that issuing notice did not amount to condoning the conduct of the political leaders.

BJP Targets Rahul

Referring to the Supreme Court proceedings, Bhatia said Gandhi’s conduct was inappropriate for someone holding the position of Leader of the Opposition. “Rahul Gandhi has become the very embodiment of anarchy in Indian democracy. I would like to present some facts before you, particularly in light of the hearing held in the Supreme Court today,” he said, as per reports.

“We all know that Rahul Gandhi is the Leader of the Opposition, and people across the country consider it unfortunate that such an anarchic, immature and irresponsible person, who is ignorant of the Constitution, holds this position,” Bhatia added.

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‘Right To Protest’

Bhatia argued that while the right to protest was a fundamental right, it could not be used to justify disorderly conduct or slogans at any location, including court premises.

“First, I say this with full responsibility: read the Constitution. The right to protest is your fundamental right. But does the right to protest allow anyone to cross its limits, go beyond the boundaries of the Constitution, and engage in hooliganism or raise slogans anywhere, whether in a public place, on a road or within the Supreme Court premises?” he said.

Bhatia, who said he had appeared before the Supreme Court as a senior advocate in connection with cases linked to the protests, questioned the decision to hold a demonstration at the court.

He maintained that courts were institutions responsible for delivering justice and should not become venues for political protests. He also raised concerns about crowds potentially gathering to target the judiciary, saying the judicial system enjoyed public trust.

ALSO READ: ‘Delhi Turned Into India-Pakistan Border’: Dipke Slams Govt Over Oct 10 Crackdown, ‘Protecting Gyanesh’

Separation Of Powers

The BJP spokesperson also accused the Congress of being “anti-constitutional” and referred to a post published on the verified X account of the party’s Kerala unit.

Invoking the constitutional principle of separation of powers, Bhatia stressed that the legislature, executive and judiciary function independently.

He also questioned the Congress’s position on women’s dignity, alleging a contradiction between its public messaging on women’s rights and Gandhi’s conduct. Referring to the slogan “smash the patriarchy”, he questioned whether the party applied its stated commitment to women’s dignity consistently.

The Congress’s response to Bhatia’s latest remarks was not included in the details provided.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the BJP criticizing Rahul Gandhi?

The BJP intensified its attack on Rahul Gandhi after Supreme Court observations regarding protests on its premises. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia called him a

What was the Supreme Court's stance on the protests?

The Supreme Court issued notices but clarified it did not condone the political leaders' conduct. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant stated,

What was the BJP's view on the right to protest in this context?

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia stated that while the right to protest is fundamental, it does not permit crossing legal or constitutional boundaries. He argued it doesn't justify disorderly conduct or slogans, especially within court premises.

How did the BJP characterize Rahul Gandhi's conduct?

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia called Rahul Gandhi the

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Oct 2026 04:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gaurav Bhatia BJP : Rahul Gandhi
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