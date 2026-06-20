'BJP Supporter With A Gun': Abhishek Alleges Security Lapse, Brien Backs Claim

Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday alleged a major security lapse at Kolkata Airport, claiming that an armed individual was detained shortly after he arrived in the city from Delhi on Friday night.

In a post on X, the Trinamool Congress national general secretary said the incident raised troubling questions about airport security and the motives of those involved.

"Last night at Kolkata Airport, shortly after I landed from Delhi, a shocking incident took place. Armed individuals were apprehended, leading to serious questions about security and the lengths to which some are willing to go," Banerjee wrote, while sharing a video that appeared to show a person carrying a pistol.

Last night at Kolkata Airport, shortly after I landed from Delhi, a shocking incident took place. Armed individuals were apprehended, leading to serious questions about security and the lengths to which some are willing to go.



You are unlikely to see this story covered… pic.twitter.com/rfYTn5E3RL — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) June 20, 2026

The Diamond Harbour MP had returned to Kolkata after meeting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Delhi to protest the merger of rebel TMC MPs with the Tripura-based National Citizens' Party of India.

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Berin Backs Banerjee's claims

Backing Banerjee's claims, TMC MP Derek O'Brien alleged that a man carrying a firearm was spotted near the airport exit moments before he, Banerjee and party MLA Kanchan Banerjee left the premises. Sharing videos on social media, O'Brien suggested the incident could have been an "attempt to murder" the TMC leader.

"BJP supporter with a gun. Chilling video. More proof from outside Kolkata airport last night. Attempt to murder?" O'Brien posted on X. He further claimed that women supporters of the Trinamool Congress helped apprehend the individual and questioned the response of the police.

BJP SUPPORTER WITH A GUN. Chilling video.

More proof from outside Kolkata airport last night. Attempt to murder? https://t.co/29FThGATD2 pic.twitter.com/mLLwuoXux6 — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) June 20, 2026

According to O'Brien, the armed man was intercepted around 9.45 pm, just minutes before Banerjee exited the airport.

BJP Accuses Banerjee Of Politicising Episode

The BJP, however, dismissed the allegations and accused Banerjee of politicising the episode. Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar said the TMC leader was unhappy over a reduction in his security cover following the change in government.

"Abhishek Banerjee is used to heavy security which was provided in the earlier regime. Now, he has been given security that an MP is entitled to. He can't digest the scaling down of his security," Majumdar said.

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The BJP leader added that the new government was focused on governance and had no reason to target Banerjee, rejecting suggestions of any threat to the TMC MP.