'BJP Supporter With A Gun': Abhishek Alleges Security Lapse, Brien Backs Claim

Abhishek Banerjee alleged a major security lapse involving armed individuals being detained shortly after he arrived from Delhi on Friday night.
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'BJP Supporter With A Gun': Abhishek Banerjee Alleges Security Lapse, Derek O'Brien Backs Claim
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee alleged a security lapse after an armed man was detained at Kolkata Airport. Derek O'Brien called it a possible murder bid, while BJP dismissed the claims as political drama.
- Abhishek Banerjee alleged major security lapse at Kolkata Airport.
- TMC leaders suggest armed incident was “attempt to murder” Banerjee.
- BJP dismissed claims, accusing Banerjee of politicising the episode.
Before You Go
Breaking: Mass Protests Intensify in PoK as Allegations of Military Crackdown and Supply Blockade Surface
Frequently Asked Questions
What incident did Abhishek Banerjee report at Kolkata Airport?
Who supported Abhishek Banerjee's claims about the Kolkata Airport incident?
TMC MP Derek O'Brien backed Banerjee's claims, stating a man with a firearm was spotted near the airport exit moments before Banerjee left.
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