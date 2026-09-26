India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaBJP stalwart Murli Manohar Joshi criticises holding 'concerts, DJ events' at Badrinath

BJP stalwart Murli Manohar Joshi criticises holding 'concerts, DJ events' at Badrinath

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI): Veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi on Friday took serious exception to a recent cultural festival reportedly held in Uttarakhand's Badrinath, saying granting permission for such a music concert at the holy place is not only a violation of cultural decorum but also a direct assault on the sanctity of the holy shrin.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 12:17 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI): Veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi on Friday took serious exception to a recent cultural festival reportedly held in Uttarakhand's Badrinath, saying granting permission for such a music concert at the holy place is not only a violation of cultural decorum but also a direct assault on the sanctity of the holy shrine.

Joshi urged the Centre and the Uttarakhand government to uphold the sanctity of "Devbhoomi" by banning such events.

According to media reports, the two-day Devbhoomi Cultural Festival was organised in Badrinath town in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on the theme of "Culture is Our Heritage, Our Future".

Reacting sharply to the development, Joshi said in a post in Hindi on X: "Granting permission for a music concert, a DJ event at Badrinath Dham is not only a violation of cultural decorum but also a direct assault on the sanctity of the holy shrine."

He said Adi Guru Shankaracharya had established Badrinath Dham amidst the Himalayan environment specifically for the peaceful singing of hymns and devotion to the divine.

"It is noteworthy that even blowing a conch shell is prohibited at this location; yet, disregarding this, we organise loud musical events, blatantly disregarding Indian spiritual, cultural and environmental values, while also ignoring the adverse health effects caused by thousands of people dancing at such high altitudes," the former president of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said.

This symbolises the fact that a "baazaru sanskriti" (a culture driven by commercialism) is taking roots in "Devbhoomi", he lamented.

Joshi urged the Centre and the Uttarakhand government to uphold the sanctity of "Devbhoomi" by banning such events.

He also urged the followers of Indian culture, especially the shankaracharyas and mahatmas (seers), to raise an "effective voice" to stop such "erosion of culture".

"The Himalayas are divine, the abode of Lord Shankar and the source of Mother Ganga. Turning them into a hub of nightlife and revelry deals a severe blow to the faith of millions of Indians," the BJP stalwart added. PTI PK RC

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Sep 2026 12:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 26 September 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
NHRC notices to Jhansi DM, SSP over gangrape, suicide of 19-year-old woman
NHRC notices to Jhansi DM, SSP over gangrape, suicide of 19-year-old woman
India
Four sustain burns in fire incident during Ganesh immersion procession in Rajasthan's Jhalawar
Four sustain burns in fire incident during Ganesh immersion procession in Rajasthan's Jhalawar
India
West Bengal's anti-goonda bill not returned to state by President, news reports baseless: CM
West Bengal's anti-goonda bill not returned to state by President, news reports baseless: CM
India
Bihar’s 3rd Harassment Case In A Week: Woman Assaulted At Mandar Hill, 6 Booked
Bihar’s 3rd Harassment Case In A Week: Woman Assaulted At Mandar Hill, 6 Booked
Advertisement

Videos

EC PROTESTS: Congress Workers Take to Streets Nationwide, Water Cannons Used in Patna and Chandigarh
J&K ASSEMBLY RUCKUS: BJP, Congress Protest Over Statehood Resolution and Election Commission
BIHAR ROW: Pappu Yadav Seeks Samrat Choudhary’s Resignation Over Women’s Safety Concerns
BIHAR NDA ROW: Chirag Paswan Questions Accountability Over Repeated Harassment Cases Across State
BIHAR ROW: Minister Defends Samrat Choudhary’s Jamui Photo Post, POCSO Debate Intensifies
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget