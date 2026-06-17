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HomeNewsIndiaBJP Slams Rahul Gandhi’s Kota Outreach Ahead Of NEET Re-Test, Alleges ‘Politics Over Students’

BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi’s Kota Outreach Ahead Of NEET Re-Test, Alleges ‘Politics Over Students’

The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of politicising the NEET-UG re-exam by interacting with students in Kota just days before the test.

Reported By : PTI | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 03:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP criticized Rahul Gandhi's Kota student interaction timing.
  • Accused him of playing politics before NEET-UG re-exam.
  • Gandhi's event aims to highlight youth issues, paper leaks.

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's interaction with students in Kota, the BJP on Wednesday accused the Congress leader of playing politics at the expense of medical aspirants who are in the final leg of preparations for the June 21 NEET-UG re-exam.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, party national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi asked why Gandhi chose Kota in Rajasthan for his interaction with the students 72 hours before the NEET-UG retest and accused him of being "cunning" for political gains.

Trivedi said, "Is it because of the Congress' internal politics that you want to play with the students' sentiments there?" Gandhi will interact with students in Kota in the evening as part of the Congress' campaign against paper leaks and to highlight youth issues.

The programme, to be held at an open theatre in Kota, is being positioned by the Congress as the first in a series of nationwide student conventions.

The campaign seeks to highlight the challenges faced by young people due to alleged paper leaks, rising examination costs and what the party described as the government's failure to ensure a fair and transparent recruitment and education system.

Slamming Gandhi, Trivedi asked, "At a time when the students are focused on the last leg of their preparations for the NEET-UG exam, why do you want to distract them and subject them to mental torture?" "Give the students the opportunity to prepare for their exam during these 72 hours without any mental stress. Refrain from playing politics during this sensitive time and disrupting their state of mind and preparation by subjecting them to mental anguish," the BJP leader said.

"There will be many opportunities to play politics. Politics can happen after June 21," he said. PTI PK DIV

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Rahul Gandhi doing in Kota?

Rahul Gandhi is interacting with students in Kota as part of the Congress' campaign against paper leaks and to highlight youth issues. This event is intended as the first in a series of nationwide student conventions.

Why is the BJP criticizing Rahul Gandhi's visit to Kota?

The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of playing politics at the expense of medical aspirants. They claim his interaction 72 hours before the NEET-UG retest distracts students and causes mental stress.

When is the NEET-UG re-exam scheduled?

The NEET-UG re-exam is scheduled for June 21. The BJP criticizes Rahul Gandhi for holding his event in Kota just 72 hours before this important retest.

Published at : 17 Jun 2026 03:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sudhanshu Trivedi BJP #Kota : Rahul Gandhi NEET UG Re-Test
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