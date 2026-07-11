'Opposition Is Speaking Nonsense': BJP Responds To Bankipur Candidate Controversy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP replaced its by-election candidate due to family reasons.

Congress alleged replaced candidate's family linked to fodder scam.

RJD questioned new candidate's age based on joining date.

Political sparring intensified after the BJP replaced its candidate for Bihar's Bankipur assembly by-election, with the Congress alleging that former nominee Abhishek Kumar Bunty's parents had links to the fodder scam. The party claimed that his father had been convicted in the case, prompting the BJP to change its candidate. BJP state president Sanjay Saraogi has rejected the opposition's claims and hit back at its critics.

Addressing the controversy, Sanjay Saraogi said, "Due to family reasons, Abhishek Kumar announced that he will not contest the election and withdrew his nomination. Only Abhishek Kumar can explain the family reasons."

BJP Rejects RJD's Allegations Against New Candidate

Saraogi also responded to the RJD's allegations over discrepancies in the date of birth of the BJP's new candidate, Neeraj Sinha.

He said, "Neeraj Sinha will file his nomination on July 13th. All his documents will be in the public domain. The BJP is poised to win by a landslide, so the opposition is uneasy and speaking nonsense."

What Is The RJD's Allegation?

RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari alleged that the biodata released by the BJP for its new candidate, Neeraj Sinha, mentions his birth year as 1994 while stating that he joined the BJP in 2006.

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"This means the BJP can enroll a 12-year-old child as a member. What kind of game is this?" Tiwari said.

BJP Replaces Candidate Ahead Of Bankipur Bypoll

Abhishek Kumar Bunty, who was named as the BJP candidate on Thursday (July 9), withdrew his nomination on Friday (July 10), citing family reasons.

Following his withdrawal, the BJP announced Neeraj Kumar Sinha as its new candidate.

Voting for the Bankipur assembly by-election will be held on July 30, while the results will be declared on August 3.

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