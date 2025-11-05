Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BJP Slams Congress's Fresh Vote Chori Claims, Says 'You Can't Win As Long As Rahul Gandhi Leads'

BJP Slams Congress's Fresh Vote Chori Claims, Says 'You Can't Win As Long As Rahul Gandhi Leads'

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote chor’ claims, saying Congress cannot win under his leadership, citing internal chaos and lack of grassroots coordination in Haryana and beyond.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 02:57 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent claims of electoral malpractice, calling them baseless and politically motivated.

Addressing the media, Rijiju questioned whether Gandhi was attempting to provoke India’s Gen Z. “The youth of this country are wise and stand firmly with Prime Minister Modi. While the world faces economic slowdown, India continues to grow at over 7%, making it the fastest-growing major economy. Rahul Gandhi is trying to defame our nation with these games, but such conspiracies will never succeed in India,” he asserted.

Goes Abroad, But Not Courts?

Rijiju criticised Gandhi for avoiding legal channels despite alleging irregularities. “If there is truly an issue, one should approach the Election Commission or the courts. Rahul Gandhi never does that. Instead, he goes abroad during elections, does not engage with people, and then cries foul when his party loses,” Rijiju said.

He contrasted the BJP’s approach with Congress’s behaviour. “The BJP has never questioned India’s democracy or disrespected its institutions. When we err, we go to court or petition the Election Commission. Congress leaders, on the other hand, travel abroad and openly criticise our country, our judiciary, and our democratic system,” he added.

Rijiju also took aim at the internal discord within Congress. “In Haryana, senior Congress leaders, including Kumari Selja and Rao Narendra Singh, admitted the party is struggling due to internal divisions. Even former ministers have resigned, citing lack of coordination at the grassroots. Yet Rahul Gandhi claims votes were stolen. Who will believe such statements?”

Repeated Fake Allegations

Highlighting past controversies, Rijiju said, “Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly misused his platform. Last Parliament session, he circulated a photograph of a woman, Minta Devi, which turned out to be fake. During elections, he travels abroad, in places like Colombia, Cambodia, and Thailand, and then returns with baseless narratives to distract from serious issues.”

Rijiju concluded with a pointed warning: “Politicians should focus on real problems, not indulge in fictitious stories. Rahul Gandhi’s tactics may make headlines, but they hold no ground, and the people of India are not deceived.”

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 02:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kiren Rijiju PM Modi BJP Congress Vote Theft : Rahul Gandhi
Read more
