BJP Slams Congress's Fresh Vote Chori Claims, Says 'You Can't Win As Long As Rahul Gandhi Leads'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Union Minister Kiren Rijiju launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent claims of electoral malpractice, calling them baseless and politically motivated.

Addressing the media, Rijiju questioned whether Gandhi was attempting to provoke India’s Gen Z. “The youth of this country are wise and stand firmly with Prime Minister Modi. While the world faces economic slowdown, India continues to grow at over 7%, making it the fastest-growing major economy. Rahul Gandhi is trying to defame our nation with these games, but such conspiracies will never succeed in India,” he asserted.

The games that Rahul Gandhi is playing in collusion with anti-India forces will never succeed: Kiren Rijiju on Congress leader's vote theft charge.



Rahul Gandhi trying to provoke Gen Z, but youth of this country is wise and stands by PM Modi: Rijiju on Congress leader's vote… pic.twitter.com/18SKie6sr9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 5, 2025

Goes Abroad, But Not Courts?

Rijiju criticised Gandhi for avoiding legal channels despite alleging irregularities. “If there is truly an issue, one should approach the Election Commission or the courts. Rahul Gandhi never does that. Instead, he goes abroad during elections, does not engage with people, and then cries foul when his party loses,” Rijiju said.

He contrasted the BJP’s approach with Congress’s behaviour. “The BJP has never questioned India’s democracy or disrespected its institutions. When we err, we go to court or petition the Election Commission. Congress leaders, on the other hand, travel abroad and openly criticise our country, our judiciary, and our democratic system,” he added.

New Delhi: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju says, "I have contested seven elections. We have candidates, we have our agents and we monitor where any irregularities occur. If any wrongdoing happens or an official errs, we approach the courts..." pic.twitter.com/QPQvPgC1Ix — IANS (@ians_india) November 5, 2025

Rijiju also took aim at the internal discord within Congress. “In Haryana, senior Congress leaders, including Kumari Selja and Rao Narendra Singh, admitted the party is struggling due to internal divisions. Even former ministers have resigned, citing lack of coordination at the grassroots. Yet Rahul Gandhi claims votes were stolen. Who will believe such statements?”

Repeated Fake Allegations

Highlighting past controversies, Rijiju said, “Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly misused his platform. Last Parliament session, he circulated a photograph of a woman, Minta Devi, which turned out to be fake. During elections, he travels abroad, in places like Colombia, Cambodia, and Thailand, and then returns with baseless narratives to distract from serious issues.”

VIDEO | Delhi: Addressing a press conference, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju hits back at Rahul Gandhi and says, “This press conference is not very comfortable for me because when we talk about a good topic or a good point, it is enjoyable to discuss. But this is a topic where there… pic.twitter.com/oPjG7fNdSo — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 5, 2025

Rijiju concluded with a pointed warning: “Politicians should focus on real problems, not indulge in fictitious stories. Rahul Gandhi’s tactics may make headlines, but they hold no ground, and the people of India are not deceived.”