BJP's Kuldeep Bishnoi demands party MP Rekha Sharma's apology for remarks on Bhajan Lal

Chandigarh, May 2 (PTI): Senior Haryana BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi on Saturday demanded an apology from his party's Rajya Sabha MP, Rekha Sharma, over her alleged remarks against former chief minister and his father Bhajan Lal, and served an ultimatum to the saffron party, saying "otherwise, this matter will not remain confined here".

Bishnoi, the younger son of late Bhajan Lal, not only launched a scathing attack on Sharma, but also on Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli, claiming that while referring to the former chief minister recently, he had not used a "respectful tone".

The Bishnoi Samaj had recently sought an apology from Sharma, alleging that while campaigning in Panchkula recently for the civic polls, she had made some objectionable remarks about the former chief minister.

In a video posted on X late on Saturday evening, Bishnoi, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2022 after quitting the Congress, also claimed that no one knew about the saffron party in Haryana before it formed the government in the state more than 10 years ago.

He claimed that of the three times that the BJP has formed the government in Haryana, he played an important role twice.

Chaudhary Bhajan Lal was not just a name, he was an institution and he embodied a steadfast resolve to live for people, Bishnoi asserted.

"He did not do politics, but public service. His work speaks for himself. Some read history, some create history, he was one of those who created history," he said.

"My father dedicated his entire life to serving people. It is often said that one cannot dim the sun's rays by flinging dust at it. Instead, the dust merely blinds the eyes of the one who throws it," Bishnoi added.

Targeting Sharma, he said "and today, an attempt is being made to raise a question mark on that great name".

"I wish to state clearly and fearlessly, Rekhaji, your statement is not merely a mistake, it is indicative of the weakness of your mindset. History bears witness that you have not simply uttered those words, you have exposed your intellectual fragility and immaturity. You are attempting to erase a name that has shaped both the destiny and the identity of this state," Bishnoi asserted.

Slamming Sharma, he said "a novice politician like you perhaps does not realise that while reading history is easy, creating history requires shedding one's very blood and sweat".

"Chaudhary Bhajan Lal was not a person, but an institution who ruled over people's hearts. When you raise questions on him, you not only challenge his son, but all the poor people, farmers and labourers, whose voice my father was," he said.

Taking a dig at Sharma, Bishnoi said, "Cycle chalane ki aukat nahi thi, hawai jahaz pakda diya aapko (you were not even good enough to ride a bicycle and here you have been given the charge of an aeroplane)." Bishnoi also condemned the way Badoli recently spoke while referring to Bhajan Lal.

"You should not forget that if you (BJP) have formed the government today, you have reached here because of Kuldeep Bishnoi. Of the three times the BJP formed the government (in Haryana), Kuldeep Bishnoi had a role to play twice.

"Who knew the BJP earlier (in Haryana)? From our vote share, 7.75 per cent was transferred to the BJP. If you insult tall leaders like this, people will not forget it nor will we make them forget," he said.

"I want to state in clear terms, do not compel me to take such a step that I once again bring you crashing down from the pinnacle of success to the rock bottom (arsh say farsh tak)," Bishnoi said to the BJP leadership.

"I am a disciplined soldier of the BJP and that is why I am warning you, otherwise I would have taken the step. Make Rekha Sharma apologise immediately and also tell Mohan Lal Badoli to take Chaudhary Bhajan Lal's name with respect," he added.

Sharma should apologise or the party should issue a notice to her, otherwise this matter will not remain confined to this point, he warned.

"Don't compel me.... I am that old babbar sher (lion). You can keep a lion in a cage, but no one can dare go near it or touch it. Even today, Kuldeep Bishnoi is the same babbar sher that he once was," he asserted. PTI CHS VSD RC

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)