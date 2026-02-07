Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BJP Names Ritu Tawde As Mumbai Mayor Candidate; Shiv Sena's Sanjay Shankar Ghadi To Be Deputy



The BJP had emerged as the single largest party by winning 89 seats in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation election. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena secured 29 seats.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 07 Feb 2026 12:02 PM (IST)

The Mahayuti alliance on Saturday named BJP’s Ritu Tawde as the nominee for the post of Mumbai mayor, while Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shankar Ghadi has been named the nominee for Deputy Mayor. 

This is the first time ever that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will have mayor in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Who Is Ritu Tawde?

Ritu Tawde, a senior BJP leader, has emerged as the party’s choice following the recent municipal election results. She was first elected as a corporator in 2012 from Ward No. 127. In the 2017 elections, she won from Ghatkopar’s Ward No. 121. She secured her third consecutive victory in the 2025 elections from Ward No. 132.

She has previously served as Chairperson of the Education Committee of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation, where she played a key role in several important decisions related to the education sector.

Tawde has been elected as a corporator from Ghatkopar for the third consecutive term. Apart from heading the Education Committee earlier, she is currently serving as Vice President of the Maharashtra BJP Mahila Morcha.

She is considered popular in her constituency and is known for her grassroots engagement and effective handling of civic issues.

Despite belonging to the Maratha community, Tawde has established a strong political presence in a Gujarati-dominated ward. She left the Congress in 2012 to join the BJP.

Shiv Sena Names Deputy Mayor Candidate

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena has announced Sanjay Shankar Ghadi as its candidate for the post of Deputy Mayor of the BMC.

According to a press release issued by the party, the decision was taken on the instructions of Shiv Sena chief leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Sanjay Ghadi has been named the official candidate of the Shiv Sena–BJP Mahayuti alliance for the Deputy Mayor’s post, which will be held for a tenure of one and a quarter years.

In the Mumbai Municipal Corporation election results, the BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 89 seats. The Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) secured 29 seats, and with their support, the Mahayuti alliance has come close to securing a majority.

Given this poll outcome, it had been widely expected that the Mayor’s post would go to the BJP, while the Deputy Mayor’s position would be held by the Shiv Sena.

Read
Published at : 07 Feb 2026 11:32 AM (IST)
