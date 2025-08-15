Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaBJP Top Brass To Meet On Sunday, Talks Likely On Vice Presidential Candidate: Report

BJP Top Brass To Meet On Sunday, Talks Likely On Vice Presidential Candidate: Report

This follows Vice-President Dhankhar's resignation due to health reasons. PM Modi and other board members are expected to attend the meeting.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 11:02 PM (IST)
New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to hold its parliamentary board meeting on August 17 at the party headquarters in New Delhi.
 
As per sources, discussions can likely be held on the candidate for the Vice Presidential elections.
 
According to a senior party source, "The BJP parliamentary board meeting is scheduled for 17 August 2025 at the BJP office in Delhi. All parliamentary board members will attend. There could be discussions on the NDA's candidate for the post of Vice-President of India."
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other parliamentary board members are expected to be present at the meeting.
 
On August 6, leaders of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unanimously passed a resolution authorising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief and Union Minister JP Nadda to finalise the NDA's candidate for the Vice-Presidential election, scheduled for September 9.
 
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, 74, resigned from his post citing health reasons on 21 July 2025.
 
In his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu, posted on the Vice-President's official X account, he wrote, "To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice-President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution."
 
The Election Commission notified the schedule for the election of the Vice President of India. The poll, if contested, will be held between 10 AM and 5 PM on September 9 at the First Floor of the Parliament House, a press note said. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 11:02 PM (IST)
