HomeNewsIndia'Just Like Frogs...': BJP Leader Slams Maratha Quota Activist Jarange Over Remarks Against CM Fadnavis

Jarange has announced a fresh hunger strike in Mumbai on August 29 while accusing the Maharashtra government of failing to fulfil its promises to the Maratha community.

By : PTI | Updated at : 12 Aug 2025 05:57 PM (IST)

Mumbai, Aug 12 (PTI) BJP MLC Parinay Fuke on Tuesday slammed Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange for his criticism of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and alleged that he has lost his credibility.

Last week, he alleged that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was working to end the political careers of Maratha leaders in the government, including Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Fuke claimed, "Just like frogs that come out during rains, Jarange makes an appearance only when elections are in the offing. He has lost his credibility. His remote control is in NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar's hands." The BJP leader pointed out that Fadnavis was the first chief minister to grant reservation to Marathas.

"Perhaps Jarange does not want the Marathas to get a reservation. Perhaps he wants to create a rift between Marathas and other communities," he alleged.

Earlier in Dharashiv, state minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil also hit out at Jarange, questioning why he only targeted Fadnavis and didn't object to Pawar's public stance that Marathas cannot be given reservation.

"Will you get the quota by criticising Fadnavis? It was Fadnavis who gave you a reservation that lasted till the Supreme Court struck it down. The MVA government's incompetence, including leaders like Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, caused the loss," Vikhe Patil said.

Jarange has been demanding the recognition of all Marathas as Kunbis — an agrarian caste listed under the Other Backward Classes category and reservation for the politically dominant community in government jobs and education. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Aug 2025 05:57 PM (IST)
