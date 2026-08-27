BJP OBC Morcha chief urges cadre to take welfare schemes to people, prepare for 2027 UP polls

Lucknow, Aug 26 (PTI): BJP OBC Morcha national president and Rajya Sabha MP Amarpal Maurya on Wednesday urged party workers in Uttar Pradesh to take welfare schemes of the Centre and state government to people and work with full strength to ensure the party's victory in the 2027 assembly elections.

Addressing a felicitation programme during his first visit to Lucknow after assuming charge, Maurya said every worker of the OBC Morcha should become a bridge between government welfare schemes and beneficiaries and strengthen the organisation at the grassroots.

"The OBC Morcha's every worker should become a medium to take the welfare schemes of the central and state governments to the last person in society. With a resolve to strengthen the organisation and serve the people, we have to work with full strength to ensure the BJP's victory in the 2027 assembly elections," he said.

Maurya said the BJP was not merely a political organisation but worked with a commitment to bring change in the lives of people at the bottom of the social and economic ladder.

He said the Narendra Modi government had taken several steps for the empowerment of OBCs, deprived sections, the poor and youth, including granting constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes and expanding opportunities in education and employment.

He also cited schemes such as housing, Ujjwala, Ayushman Bharat, tap water and Jan Dhan accounts as measures aimed at ensuring social justice.

Maurya said the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh had also implemented several schemes for the welfare and social empowerment of backward classes.

Targeting the Congress and Samajwadi Party, he alleged that the two parties had used backward classes as a "vote bank" despite remaining in power for long periods, while the BJP had provided them "respect, opportunities and participation".

The programme was held at the Visvesvaraya auditorium after Maurya was welcomed by party workers and OBC Morcha functionaries at Charbagh railway station.

BJP OBC Morcha state president Prakash Pal said the organisation would strengthen its presence at every booth in the state and play an active role in ensuring eligible beneficiaries receive benefits of government schemes.

UP BJP state general secretary Sanjay Rai said the Morcha would reach villages and booths and connect people with the party's ideology ahead of the assembly elections due early next year. PTI KIS KVK KVK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)