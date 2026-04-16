BJP MLA Faces Backlash After ‘Worship Modi-Yogi, Not Stones’ Comment

A Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Gopamau in Hardoi on Wednesday urged the people to worship real people like Prime Minister Narendra Modib and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and not the idol.

Speaking at an Ambedkar Jayanti event, BJP MP Shyam Prakash said that he believes "living leaders are like God” as they can directly help people, adding that citizens should stop worshipping 'stones' and instead follow PM Modi and Yogi.

TMC Slams Remark

His remarks landed him in controversey as Trinamool Congress accused the BJP of promoting a “personality cult” and linking it to earlier controversial remarks by party leaders.

In a post on X, TMC said, "Remember how PM Modi once claimed he was 'non-biological'? His disciples have now started taking it literally. First, BJP MP Sambit Patra made the outrageous claim that Mahaprabhu Lord Jagannath is a 'bhakt' of Modi. Now, BJP MLA Shyam Prakash from Gopamau has gone even further, openly telling people to stop worshipping stones and start worshipping the 'real gods of today', Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath."

"This is a dangerous personality cult bordering on blasphemy. These are the same people who beat their chests 24×7 claiming to be the 'guardians of Hinduism' and 'Dharma Rakshaks'. And this is the 'Poriborton' they want to bring to Bengal, where Maa Durga will be replaced by Modi. Bengal will never accept this madness," the party added.

He later said the remarks were his personal opinion and clarified he was referring to household idols. At the same event, he also claimed that Dalit leaders often work for personal gain rather than public welfare.

Netizens React

Several netizens also didn't miss a chance to take a dig at the controversial remark. One of the users on X said, "Situation has reached a point where BJP MLA s are openly asking Hindus to stop worshipping their gods and worship Modi yogi Doesn’t this scare Hindus?"

Another said, "Why these Bjp leaders are so deliberate to Make Modi God? This BJP MP in UP is saying - "Our Yogi ji and Modi ji, definitely we can consider them as our God because they can do that for us" That's why i hate BJP. Their mind is blocked in just making Modi God and doing "Jai shree Ram" only."