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English NewsNewsIndiaBJP MP Dinesh Sharma Appointed Lt Governor Of Andaman And Nicobar Islands

BJP MP Dinesh Sharma Appointed Lt Governor Of Andaman And Nicobar Islands

Sharma will succeed Admiral D K Joshi (retd), who took over as lieutenant governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on October 8, 2017.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 06 Sep 2026 07:37 AM (IST)

New Delhi: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma was appointed Lt Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Saturday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Sharma will succeed Admiral D K Joshi (retd), who took over as lieutenant governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on October 8, 2017.

"The President of India is pleased to appoint Dr. Dinesh Sharma as Lt. Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a communique issued late Saturday night.

Sharma, 62, earlier served as deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. His Rajya Sabha term was to end on November 25. He is also the vice chairperson of the Rajya Sabha. 

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Sep 2026 07:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Dinesh Sharma Andaman And Nicobar Islands
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