BJP Mocks Rahul Gandhi’s Madhya Pradesh Safari, Says 'LoP Stands For Leader Of Partying'

The BJP on Sunday took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for going on a jungle safari in Madhya Pradesh even as polling is underway in the Bihar Assembly elections, quipping that “LoP” for him stands for “Leader of Partying.”

“For Rahul Gandhi, LoP stands for Leader of Paryatan and Partying. While Bihar goes to polls, he goes on vacation. When they lose, they’ll blame the Election Commission and release a PowerPoint on H Files (holiday files),” BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said in a post on X.

Taking another dig, Poonawalla cited a Hindi couplet: “Ta umr Congress yeh galti karti rahi, dhool chehre pe thi, Congress aaina saaf karti rahi”, suggesting that the Congress refuses to introspect despite repeated electoral losses.

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Pachmarhi, a hill station in Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram district, on Saturday to attend a training camp for the state’s Congress district presidents.

On Sunday morning, he went on a jungle safari in an open jeep, leaving Ravishankar Bhavan at 6:15 am, travelling about 10 km to the Panarpani Gate before returning.

Gandhi is expected to fly to Bihar later in the day to address an election rally in Kishanganj.

During his Madhya Pradesh visit, the Congress leader renewed his allegation that the Election Commission was helping the BJP in “vote theft” through the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He claimed similar irregularities occurred in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh.

“A few days ago, I gave a presentation on Haryana and clearly saw that vote theft was taking place… 25 lakh votes were stolen, one in eight votes were stolen. After looking at that data, I believe the same thing happened in MP, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh. This is the system of the BJP and EC,” Gandhi alleged.

He further accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of working in “joint partnership.”

“My issue is that democracy is being attacked, Ambedkar’s Constitution is being attacked. Modi ji, Amit Shah ji, and Gyanesh ji are doing this directly through joint partnership. Because of this, the country is suffering Bharat Mata is being harmed," Gandhi said.

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)