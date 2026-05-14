BJP MLA urges rethink on proposed Yamuna Expressway toll hike citing West Asia conflict

Noida, May 13 (PTI): BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Jewar, Dhirendra Singh, expressed concern on Wednesday over the proposed increase in toll charges on the Yamuna Expressway, saying the move could place an additional financial burden on commuters amid prevailing economic pressures.

In a representation to the chief executive officer of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), Singh urged the authority and the state government to reconsider the proposed hike in view of inflationary pressures and larger public interest.

The Jewar MLA said the world is passing through "highly-sensitive economic and geopolitical circumstances" and noted that tensions in West Asia and fluctuations in international crude oil prices are impacting economies globally, including India.

"The country is already witnessing increased costs of fuel, transportation and essential commodities, placing additional financial pressure on common citizens," he said.

Singh added that any increase in toll charges on the Yamuna Expressway at this stage would impose an "additional economic burden" on lakhs of daily commuters, farmers, students, employees, small traders and industries.

He said the expressway is no longer merely a road-infrastructure project but has emerged as an important economic lifeline for western Uttar Pradesh and the National Capital Region (NCR).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA also pointed to the upcoming Noida International Airport and growing industrial investments in the region, saying these developments are likely to boost traffic movement on the expressway in the coming years.

"In such circumstances, an immediate toll hike may not align with public sentiment and larger public interest," he said.

Singh said he is confident that the Uttar Pradesh government and the authority would take a "sensitive and balanced decision", while giving priority to public welfare and public sentiment.

According to information available on the YEIDA's website, toll charges on the Yamuna Expressway differ according to vehicle category and toll plaza location at Jewar, Mathura and Agra. For two-wheelers, three-wheelers and tractors, the toll fee is Rs 60 at Jewar, Rs 75 at Mathura and Rs 70 at Agra. Cars are charged Rs 120 at Jewar, Rs 155 at Mathura and Rs 140 at Agra.

The toll fee for light commercial vehicles is Rs 185 at Jewar, Rs 240 at Mathura and Rs 220 at Agra. Buses and trucks are required to pay Rs 380 at Jewar, Rs 485 at Mathura and Rs 445 at Agra.

For multi-axle vehicles, the toll charges are Rs 580 at Jewar, Rs 740 at Mathura and Rs 675 at Agra. Oversized vehicles (OSV) attract the highest toll fee, with rates fixed at Rs 745 at Jewar, Rs 955 at Mathura and Rs 875 at Agra, the YEIDA website showed. PTI COR KIS RC

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