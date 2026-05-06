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HomeNewsIndiaBJP leaders chant 'Jai Sri Ram', but no funds to Telangana from Centre: Minister

BJP leaders chant 'Jai Sri Ram', but no funds to Telangana from Centre: Minister

BJP leaders chant 'Jai Sri Ram', but no funds to T'gana from Centre, says T'gana minister Hyderabad, May 5 (PTI): Telangana Forest Minister Konda Surekha on Tuesday alleged that BJP leaders in the state only organise public meetings and chant 'Jai Shri Ram' without making efforts to secure funds from the Centr.

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 May 2026 12:29 AM (IST)

BJP leaders chant 'Jai Sri Ram', but no funds to T'gana from Centre, says T'gana minister Hyderabad, May 5 (PTI): Telangana Forest Minister Konda Surekha on Tuesday alleged that BJP leaders in the state only organise public meetings and chant 'Jai Shri Ram' without making efforts to secure funds from the Centre.

Her remarks drew a sharp reaction from Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who said that "attacking Hindutva is not a free pass anymore".

"They don't have the right to talk about promises. They only organise meetings and say 'Jai Shri Ram'. By saying 'Jai Shri Ram', are we getting any funds from the top (Centre) or schemes or something else? Nothing. They make Modi attend a meeting with a speech in Hindi," Surekha said while addressing a public meeting in Warangal.

The two Union ministers from Telangana -- G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar -- don't make any efforts to get funds from the Centre, she alleged, adding that they remain silent despite "injustice" to the state.

Taking exception to her remarks, Sanjay Kumar said Hindus are responding to attacks on Hindutva, and the pushback is visible in recent election outcomes.

"Sabarimala gold theft - Pinarayi Vijayan, 'Eradicate Sanatana Dharma' row - Stalin, 'Ganda dharm/Mrityu Kumbh' remarks - Mamata Banerjee, Tirumala row - Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, 'Hindu bondhu' jibe - K Chandrashekar Rao. Every time faith becomes a political punchline, voters seem to answer in their own way," he said, citing examples of objectionable remarks targeting Hindutva.

"Now, if a Telangana Congress minister links 'Jai Shri Ram' to money, the trend is already visible in what follows," he said. PTI SJR RHL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 06 May 2026 12:30 AM (IST)
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