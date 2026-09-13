India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaBJP general secretary BL Santosh begins 2-day UP visit, poll preparedness in focus

BJP general secretary BL Santosh begins 2-day UP visit, poll preparedness in focus

Kanpur, Sep 12 (PTI): BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh arrived here on Saturday for a two-day visit to review the party's preparedness for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and hold discussions with elected representatives and organisational functionarie.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 13 Sep 2026 12:25 AM (IST)

Kanpur, Sep 12 (PTI): BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh arrived here on Saturday for a two-day visit to review the party's preparedness for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and hold discussions with elected representatives and organisational functionaries.

Santosh reached a hotel in Civil Lines in the evening and met with MPs, MLAs, members of the legislative council, district presidents, and district in-charges from the eight districts of the Kanpur-Bundelkhand region.

The meetings on September 12 and 13 will focus on organisational strength and booth-level preparedness, with Santosh scheduled to interact with functionaries at the mandal, shakti kendra and booth levels.

The visit comes a day after the BJP's Uttar Pradesh core group met in Lucknow to discuss preparations for the 2027 polls and the party's organisational and governance campaigns.

The meeting was attended by Santosh, Uttar Pradesh in-charge Vinod Tawde, co-in-charge Jagdish Patel, state president Pankaj Chaudhary, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak.

Briefing reporters ahead of Santosh's meetings, BJP state general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Geeta Shakya and Kanpur-Bundelkhand region president Ram Kishore Sahu said the exercise was aimed at strengthening the organisation and improving coordination between elected representatives and party workers, and was not related to deciding election tickets.

Shakya said the BJP would contest the elections as a united organisation and on the basis of party surveys, with its campaign centred on the principle of "sabka saath, sabka vikas".

The party will launch a month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan-Janseva Hi Prabhu Seva' from September 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, to October 17. The campaign will focus on service, good governance and Antyodaya while highlighting Modi's public life and years of public service.

Sahu said the campaign would run across all districts of the Kanpur-Bundelkhand region through the party's organisational units, from booth to district level, with workers engaging different sections of society and participating in service activities. PTI COR CDN APL APL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Sep 2026 12:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 13 September 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Killing of Gonda trader intensifies political activity around Nishad community in UP
Killing of Gonda trader intensifies political activity around Nishad community in UP
India
Varanasi civic body seeks FIR after sacks of sand, stones found stuffed inside sewer lines
Varanasi civic body seeks FIR after sacks of sand, stones found stuffed inside sewer lines
India
'BRICS Symphony': Ensemble of artistes from India, other countries perform at gala dinner
'BRICS Symphony': Ensemble of artistes from India, other countries perform at gala dinner
India
'Completely baseless': Mahendra Bhatt bins Congress's 7,000-bigha land lease claim
'Completely baseless': Mahendra Bhatt bins Congress's 7,000-bigha land lease claim
Advertisement

Videos

BRICS SUMMIT: Xi Jinping Arrives in India After 7 Years, Global Focus on Delhi
INDIA-CHINA FLIGHTS: China Southern to Resume Direct Flights to New Delhi After 6 Years
XI JINPING INDIA VISIT: Chinese President Arrives in Delhi After 7 Years
BRICS SUMMIT: PM Modi’s Packed Schedule, Xi Jinping Meet at 5:45 PM
INDIA-CHINA RELATIONS: India to Engage with China, But Trust Remains a Challenge
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget