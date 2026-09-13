BJP general secretary BL Santosh begins 2-day UP visit, poll preparedness in focus

Kanpur, Sep 12 (PTI): BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh arrived here on Saturday for a two-day visit to review the party's preparedness for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and hold discussions with elected representatives and organisational functionaries.

Santosh reached a hotel in Civil Lines in the evening and met with MPs, MLAs, members of the legislative council, district presidents, and district in-charges from the eight districts of the Kanpur-Bundelkhand region.

The meetings on September 12 and 13 will focus on organisational strength and booth-level preparedness, with Santosh scheduled to interact with functionaries at the mandal, shakti kendra and booth levels.

The visit comes a day after the BJP's Uttar Pradesh core group met in Lucknow to discuss preparations for the 2027 polls and the party's organisational and governance campaigns.

The meeting was attended by Santosh, Uttar Pradesh in-charge Vinod Tawde, co-in-charge Jagdish Patel, state president Pankaj Chaudhary, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak.

Briefing reporters ahead of Santosh's meetings, BJP state general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Geeta Shakya and Kanpur-Bundelkhand region president Ram Kishore Sahu said the exercise was aimed at strengthening the organisation and improving coordination between elected representatives and party workers, and was not related to deciding election tickets.

Shakya said the BJP would contest the elections as a united organisation and on the basis of party surveys, with its campaign centred on the principle of "sabka saath, sabka vikas".

The party will launch a month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan-Janseva Hi Prabhu Seva' from September 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, to October 17. The campaign will focus on service, good governance and Antyodaya while highlighting Modi's public life and years of public service.

Sahu said the campaign would run across all districts of the Kanpur-Bundelkhand region through the party's organisational units, from booth to district level, with workers engaging different sections of society and participating in service activities. PTI COR CDN APL APL

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