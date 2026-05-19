BJP chief praises Odisha''s Mohan Majhi govt, asks party lawmakers to connect with villages

Bhubaneswar, May 18 (PTI): BJP president Nitin Nabin on Monday said Odisha was scaling new heights of development under the Mohan Charan Majhi government, as he directed ministers and party MLAs to visit panchayats and ensure the benefits of the dispensation's welfare measures reach people's doorsteps.

During a whirlwind tour of the state, he attended several organisational meetings, met party workers, leaders, lawmakers and the chief minister, discussing ways to further strengthen the party.

Nabin, who arrived here on Sunday night on his first visit to the state after becoming the party president, attended a meeting of the BJP's State Core Committee at the party's state office in Bhubaneswar on Monday, discussing organisational matters.

In a post on X, he said, "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Ji, the double-engine government is taking Odisha to a new peak of development." The BJP government in Odisha will complete two years on June 12.

After attending the meeting, Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar said, "Since the panchayat polls are just seven months away, all public representatives should spend nights in villages, win people's confidence, know their requirements, while informing them about the BJP government's welfare schemes.

Sources said the BJP president also held a separate meeting with the council of ministers before winding up his visit to the state.

While attending a BJP worker’s training camp at Jatni earlier in the day, Nabin cautioned the party leaders about the "changing character " of opposition parties.

"In the past, the opposition parties used to play a constructive role and cooperate with the governments. But now the behaviour and tone of the opposition parties have changed drastically. A negative attitude is clearly visible in them," he was quoted as saying in an official statement by the BJP.

The opposition parties are misleading the youth, the BJP chief alleged and suggested that party leaders and workers become active on social media "to effectively counter the opposition's lies".

Claiming that the BJP was the biggest political party in the world, Nabin said its workers and leaders have a "huge responsibility".

Asserting that Naxalism has almost been defeated, he told party workers and leaders to inform people that the security forces have got a boost in their morale since the government has given them a "free hand".

"Thwarting infiltration, regionalism, and cultural attacks is a big challenge for all of us. Development should be based on culture. There will be no compromise with both the internal and external security of the country," Nabin said.

After inaugurating an exhibition as part of the training camp in Jatni on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, he said, "This event showcases the ideological journey of the organisation and effectively presents the welfare work and achievements of the last 12 years under the leadership of PM Modi and the developmental efforts made in Odisha in the past 2 years." During his visit to Janti, Nabin hoisted a 100-foot-tall national flag at the Asian Institute of Public Health University, the venue of the party’s training camp.

Accompanied by Odisha Chief Minister Majhi, BJP state president Manmohan Samal and other senior leaders, Nabin visited the Jagannath Temple in Puri.

"Following the elections in West Bengal and other states across the country, I had the fortune of having the darshan of Lord Jagannath. The chief minister and all of us have come to pray for happiness, peace, and prosperity for the people of Odisha and the entire nation," the BJP chief told reporters outside the temple.

BJP state president Samal said Nabin's visit will infuse energy among the party's grassroots-level workers and leaders. PTI AAM AAM NSD

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)