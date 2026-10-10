Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP chief Nabin accused opposition of destabilizing India.

He alleged actions driven by foreign forces and political aims.

Remarks follow CJP protest call for CEC resignation.

Nabin stated opposition cannot accept India's progress.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Saturday accused Rahul Gandhi-led opposition parties and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which he claimed is associated with Arvind Kejriwal's AAP, of attempting to destabilise the country, alleging that their actions were being driven by political agendas and carried out at the behest of foreign forces.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Nabin described the two groups as “anarchic” and accused them of competing to create instability in the country. He claimed that their motives were apparent to the public and said they had failed to accept the people's verdict.

“Today, an attempt is being made to create a highly dangerous and serious situation in the country. Efforts are underway to destabilize the nation—where 1.4 billion people are living in peace and harmony, contributing collectively to India's development,” he said.

Nabin identified the two groups as the one led by Rahul Gandhi of the INDIA alliance and another comprising associates of Arvind Kejriwal, whom he linked to the CJP.

“I want to state clearly to both these groups that the people of India see right through your motives. Your 'anarchist competition', vying to see who can create more instability in the country, will not succeed,” he said.

His remarks come as CJP has called for a protest on Saturday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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Nabin Alleges Opposition Groups Acting At Behest Of Foreign Forces

The BJP chief accused the groups of pursuing a plot to destabilise the country rather than accepting the public's verdict or learning from it. He alleged that their actions were motivated by political interests and undertaken at the behest of foreign forces.

“These are people that the public has rejected... instead of accepting that verdict or learning from it, you have hatched a plot to destabilize the country. I want to say that you are undertaking these efforts, driven by your political agendas, at the behest of foreign forces,” Nabin said.

He did not identify the foreign forces he was referring to in the remarks provided.

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'Cannot Digest India's Growth': BJP Chief

Nabin also argued that India was continuing to progress despite persistent global crises, alleging that the country's growth and increasing self-reliance were troubling the opposition groups.

“Despite persistent global crises, the country is forging ahead on a path of continuous progress. Yet, this fact rankles you. You cannot digest India's growth, progress, and advancement. You cannot bear to see India moving forward as a self-reliant and empowered nation, and you are attempting to destabilize it at the behest of foreign forces,” he said.

Asserting that Indian democracy was strong enough to withstand such attempts, Nabin said citizens would unite against what he described as efforts to undermine the country.

“Let me state clearly: Indian democracy possesses immense strength, and the patriots of this nation will unite to thwart your designs,” he added.