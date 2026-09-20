'Party Of Comedians’: BJP Attacks Congress Over PM Modi Mimicry

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has targeted the Congress over a video featuring a mimicry act of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event attended by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Indore.

Congress had posted the video on X, in which a man can be seen mimicking PM Modi in front of Rahul Gandhi, who appears to be enjoying the performance. The video was later reposted by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and BJP leader Smriti Irani, who criticised the Congress over the act.

Kiren Rijiju Targets Congress

In a post on X, Kiren Rijiju said the Congress party had become a "party of comedians and jokers" and claimed that this was why it had been "out forever". He ended his post with "RIP".

The mimicry video was from an event in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was mocked during a stage performance. Recent reports identified the event as Rahul Gandhi's "Chhatron Ki Goonj" programme held in Indore on September 19.

During the mimicry act, comedian Pulkit Mani reportedly mocked an incident involving an elderly woman for whom a chair had been sought during one of PM Modi's rallies.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal criticised the performance, describing it as an insult to an elderly mother. He wrote on X, "On one hand, respect and affection, and on the other, making fun of an elderly mother."

What Did Smriti Irani Say?

Former Union minister Smriti Irani reposted the Congress video and wrote, "When destruction befalls a person, wisdom dies first."

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also criticised Rahul Gandhi, saying that he was not the Leader of Opposition but the "leader of trolls".

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi also targeted Rahul Gandhi over the video, alleging that the late mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was insulted on the Congress leader's stage. BJP leaders have alleged that the performance crossed the line of political discourse.

What Did Gajendra Shekhawat Say?

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described the incident as shameful. In a post on X, she said Rahul Gandhi's reaction to the alleged insult of Modi's mother had revealed his political values.

She further said that political differences and ideological disagreements were natural, but alleged that making an objectionable remark about someone's deceased mother and making fun of it was unacceptable in Indian society.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also reacted to the video on X, writing, "A surname can be stolen, but values cannot."