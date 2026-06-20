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HomeNewsIndia'There Is Only One Shiv Sena, Headed By Eknath Shinde': Amit Shah Amid 'Operation Tiger' Buzz

'There Is Only One Shiv Sena, Headed By Eknath Shinde': Amit Shah Amid 'Operation Tiger' Buzz

Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that there is "only one Shiv Sena" amid the growing speculation over 'Operation Tiger.

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 20 Jun 2026 01:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Amit Shah declared Shinde's group the sole Shiv Sena.
  • Shiv Sena (UBT) issued show-cause notices to six absent MPs.
  • Notices warn of defection action for defying party whip.
  • This fuels speculation about more MPs joining Shinde.

As speculation over a potential split in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) continues to intensify, Union Minister Amit Shah on Saturday remarked that there is "only one Shiv Sena," which he said is headed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

'Operation Tiger' refers to the reported move by several Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs to switch allegiance to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, which has triggered a fresh crisis within Uddhav Thackeray's camp.

Shah's remark comes after a photo of rebel MPs from Uddhav Thackeray's camp surfaced online, showing them meeting at a five-star hotel. The photo quickly went viral on social media, fuelling the buzz over the rebel MPs switch.

ALSO READ: 'Operation Tiger' Photo Surfaces, Shows Rebel Uddhav Sena MPs Meeting At Five-Star Hotel

UBT Issues Fresh Show-Cause Notices

As the rebellion deepened, Shiv Sena (UBT) issued fresh show-cause notices to its absentee Lok Sabha MPs, accusing them of violating party directives by skipping a crucial parliamentary party meeting despite a whip.

Party Chief Whip and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Desai directed the MPs to submit written explanations within 24 hours.

The notice warned that failure to respond could be treated as voluntarily giving up party membership, potentially triggering action under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, commonly known as the Anti-Defection Law.

Six MPs Under Party Scanner

The crisis came to the fore after six of the party's nine Lok Sabha MPs skipped a key meeting convened by the leadership in New Delhi.

While Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Rajabhau Waje attended the meeting, Nagesh Aashtikar, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Dina Patil, Omprakash Rajenimbalkar and Bhausaheb Wakchaure remained absent.

Their absence has intensified speculation that a sizeable section of the party's parliamentary wing may be preparing to align with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

ALSO READ: ‘Some Are Dogs, But Not Loyal’: Sanjay Raut’s Veiled Message Amid 'Operation Tiger' Buzz In Shiv Sena UBT

UBT Threatens Disqualification Action

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut had confirmed that disciplinary proceedings had been initiated against the absent MPs.

The party leadership maintains that defiance of the whip amounts to anti-party activity and could attract disqualification proceedings if the lawmakers fail to justify their actions.

The latest developments have pushed Shiv Sena (UBT) into one of its most serious crises since the 2022 split that led to the rise of the Eknath Shinde-led faction and reshaped Maharashtra's political landscape.

Before You Go

Breaking: Mass Protests Intensify in PoK as Allegations of Military Crackdown and Supply Blockade Surface

Frequently Asked Questions

What is 'Operation Tiger' in the context of the Shiv Sena (UBT)?

'Operation Tiger' refers to the reported move by several Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs to switch allegiance to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. This has triggered a fresh crisis within Uddhav Thackeray's camp.

Why did Shiv Sena (UBT) issue show-cause notices to its Lok Sabha MPs?

The party issued notices because several MPs violated party directives by skipping a crucial parliamentary party meeting despite a whip. Their absence fueled speculation about them aligning with the Shinde-led faction.

What are the potential consequences for MPs who fail to respond to the show-cause notices?

Failure to respond could be treated as voluntarily giving up party membership, potentially triggering action under the Anti-Defection Law. The party leadership views defiance of the whip as anti-party activity.

How many Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs are currently under scrutiny?

Six of the party's nine Lok Sabha MPs are under scrutiny. They skipped a key meeting convened by the leadership in New Delhi, intensifying speculation about their intentions.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Jun 2026 01:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP Uddhav Thackeray Eknath SHinde AMIT SHAH
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