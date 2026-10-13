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English NewsNewsIndia‘Grabbed Her’: BJP Alleges Rahul Manhandled Pregnant Journalist At SIR Protest, Says She Was Hospitalised

‘Grabbed Her’: BJP Alleges Rahul Manhandled Pregnant Journalist At SIR Protest, Says She Was Hospitalised

BJP leaders accused Rahul Gandhi of manhandling journalist Richa Parashar during an October 12 protest, alleging she was injured and hospitalised.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 13 Oct 2026 10:09 AM (IST)
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  • Party also criticized Congress's silence on other harassment claims.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday accused Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of allegedly manhandling a pregnant woman journalist while she was covering an opposition protest on October 12. BJP leaders claimed the journalist, identified as Richa Parashar, was injured in the incident and admitted to hospital.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari and party MLA Umang Bajaj levelled the allegations, criticising Gandhi over his alleged conduct towards the journalist. The claims were made amid a political confrontation over the opposition's protest against alleged electoral irregularities.

BJP MLA Visits Journalist

Bajaj said he went to the hospital after learning that Parashar had allegedly been mistreated while covering the protest.

“At 10:00 PM, it came to my attention that a female journalist, Richa Parashar, had been mistreated," Bajaj told the media, as per reports.

He said he was accompanied by BJP leaders Pradeep Bhandari and Rajesh Bhatia, along with the local Mandal President. According to Bajaj, the group checked on the journalist's condition and ensured that she was admitted to hospital.

ALSO READ: 3 Women Journalists Allege Sexual Harassment By Police During Delhi Protest

Condemning the alleged incident, Bajaj questioned Gandhi's conduct, referring to his remarks on challenging patriarchy.

“I strongly condemn the fact that a person who speaks of ‘smashing the patriarchy’ would behave this way toward a female journalist who was simply doing her job," he said.

Bhandari Alleges Physical Assault

Bhandari alleged that video footage showed Gandhi pushing the journalist during the protest. He claimed that Parashar had also described the alleged incident to BJP leaders when they visited her.

"You all saw the video showing how Rahul Gandhi shoved a female journalist, using his elbow and grabbing her, causing her to fall; her condition became so serious that she is currently hospitalised. We went to visit her, and she told us that Rahul Gandhi himself grabbed her by the shoulder, yanked her, and threw her to the ground. She wasn't even asking him questions; she was simply covering the protest."

Bhandari further alleged that no Congress worker came forward to help the journalist and accused party workers of attempting to cast aspersions on her.

"Rahul Gandhi, who speaks of 'smashing the patriarchy', behaved like a goon today. You might have seen how he shoved his own Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, backwards. He elbows his own workers, and the way he manhandled a female journalist makes it clear that Rahul Gandhi is a man filled with hatred, in every fibre of his being, for this country's democracy and its women," Bhandari said.

ALSO READ: ‘Beti Bachao Delhi Police Se’: Dipke Alleges Neha Bora, Journalist Rosy Detained

Bhandari Targets Congress Leadership

Bhandari also criticised the Congress leadership over what he described as its silence on allegations of sexual harassment involving Congress MP Bimole Akoijam. He referred to allegations concerning a JNU professor and questioned Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's response.

"That is why Rahul and Priyanka remain silent when a JNU professor sexually harasses eleven girls, yet they grab a female journalist, who was merely covering their protest without even asking questions, by the arm and elbow, throwing her to the ground," he said.

Bhandari did not provide further details in the remarks cited about the allegations involving the professor.

Priyanka Gandhi's Slogan Invoked

The BJP spokesperson also invoked Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's slogan, "Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon", while urging women to take note of the alleged incident.

"Today, the women of this country should see the true face of the Congress party and the reality behind Priyanka Vadra's slogan of 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon'. We hope she recovers soon and returns to reporting," he added.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did BJP leaders say about the alleged incident?

BJP leaders condemned the alleged incident, with MLA Umang Bajaj questioning Gandhi's conduct regarding his 'smashing the patriarchy' remarks. Pradeep Bhandari claimed video footage showed Gandhi pushing the journalist.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Oct 2026 10:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Congress Protest Rahul Gandhi Pregnant Journalist
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