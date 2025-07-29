Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'No Hope For Justice In Odisha': BJD Stages Parliament Protest Mohan Majhi Govt Over Crimes Against Women

BJD MPs protested in Parliament, alleging rising crimes against women and children in Odisha under the BJP government.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 01:06 PM (IST)

Biju Janata Dal MPs on Tuesday held a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Parliament complex, alleging that women and children are unsafe in Odisha. BJD MP Sasmit Patra said, "We are protesting as the women and children are unsafe in Odisha. What we saw in Bahanada and Balasore were heinous crimes against women. We have demanded judicial enquiries. The Odisha government, led by Mohan Majhi, is sleeping."

"There's no hope of justice in Odisha anymore," he said. "These horrific crimes keep happening, and the BJP government has completely failed to protect women. FIRs get filed, but there's no real investigation, no follow-through. We're demanding a judicial probe."

Patra also pointed to other chilling examples.

"In Balasore's FM College, a student died after setting herself on fire. In Puri, there was an attempt to burn another student alive. This isn't just a law-and-order issue; it's a collapse. We're urging the Centre to wake up and hold the state government accountable."

'Women, Adivasis, And Dalits In Peril'

BJD MP Sulata Deo echoed the alarm, accusing the BJP of ignoring the safety of the most vulnerable — women, Adivasis, children, and Dalits.

"The situation is so dire that the US issued a travel advisory warning people against visiting Odisha," she said. "Even the Supreme Court called the Puri case ‘shameful'. When will this double-engine government stop sleeping at the wheel?"

According to Deo, Odisha records an average of 15 such cases daily, which amounts to over 3,000 a year. These aren't just numbers. They're lives, families, futures being shattered," she added.

Former Chief Minister and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik has also weighed in, calling the trend "disturbing" and warning that a wave of violence against women is gripping the state. He said the recent spike in sexual crimes signals a deeper failure of law enforcement mechanisms.

(With inputs from ANI.)

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 12:57 PM (IST)
